PARIS, Dec 11 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Poor countries
could be barred from seeking compensation for losses and damages
from rising seas, worsening storms and other climate impacts
under a proposal in the latest draft of a new global climate
change deal expected to be agreed this weekend.
The "loss and damage" proposal, backed by the United States
and other countries, could help vulnerable nations gain access
to insurance and other support to cut their financial risks from
climate stresses, experts said.
But the proposal, one of two, would explicitly rule out the
prospect of poor countries that suffer devastating losses from
climate change seeking compensation under the agreement from
rich nations, whose emissions have been largely responsible for
causing the problems, they said.
"This pretty clearly throws poor and vulnerable people under
the bus, and it has really troubling legal implications," said
Brandon Wu, a senior policy analyst for ActionAid USA and a
longtime tracker of finance and justice issues at the talks.
His colleague Harjeet Singh, ActionAid's global lead on
climate change, said the provision, if adopted, could push
climate-affected countries to sue for compensation under general
international law, instead of dealing with loss and damage under
the agreement.
Michael Jacobs, a political and economic scientist at the
Institute for Sustainable Development and International
Relations, agreed that "the possibility of that in international
law is not removed by this deal".
But for island nations that may see their land disappear to
rising seas, and other vulnerable countries that could face huge
financial losses from climate change, "we are taking away their
right forever to demand justice" under the new agreement, Singh
said.
Without the threat of lawsuits to drive aggressive action on
climate change, "the pressure is off" on wealthier polluting
nations, he said.
Climate justice activists said the move to block liability
for emissions was a particular affront by wealthy countries
because poorer nations earlier this year had stopped calling for
compensation, in an effort secure a place for a loss and damage
mechanism in a binding Paris agreement.
Now, poorer countries might prefer to see efforts to deal
with loss and damage excluded entirely rather than settle for a
deal that permanently limits their rights, said Sven Harmeling,
climate change advocacy coordinator for CARE International.
"Loss and damage is still totally at risk in this
agreement," he said.
Wu said one worry if the proposed language was adopted is
that it could have implications for the success of climate
lawsuits outside the U.N. climate deal, and could "narrow the
scope of what loss and damage can do" even within the deal.
Early lawsuits or human rights complaints seeking damages
from oil, gas and coal companies have recently been filed in
countries from Germany to the Philippines. These could help
drive divestment from fossil fuel companies, as investors fret
over the implications for their reputations and profits, lawsuit
backers say.
Any kind of legal precedent that polluters are not liable
for climate damage could potentially threaten that divestment
push, which would be "really unfortunate", Wu said.
Similarly, the provision - if included in the final deal -
could have a "chilling effect" on discussions around ways to
deal with loss and damage that could be seen as evoking
liability or compensation.
"People will say, 'This is going to lead us down the path to
(talking about) liability, so we can't have this conversation,'"
he said.
