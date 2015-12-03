(Refiles, adding dropped word in paragraph 3))
By Megan Rowling
PARIS, Dec 3 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A U.N. deal on
climate change in Paris should fire the starting gun for a
global push on sustainable development in 2016, with no time to
lose in shifting to greener, more resilient economies, the head
of the U.N. development agency said.
Together with an international accord on reducing disaster
risk in March and September's adoption of 17 new global goals, a
comprehensive agenda will be in place for tackling global
warming and eradicating poverty, said Helen Clark, administrator
of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).
"This is an opportunity not to be missed," she told the
Thomson Reuters Foundation in an interview from New York. "The
direction is very, very clear."
Building a low-carbon economy that can also withstand
climate shocks, such as extreme weather, will be a source of
economic growth, creating jobs, exports and innovation, she
emphasised.
Money, including large amounts of private-sector funding,
will increasingly flow into sustainable infrastructure and
utilities, she added.
She urged poorer countries to "be a fast mover" in taking
advantage of new technology and funding.
The UNDP has worked with many developing countries to put
together their national climate action plans, which 185
governments have now submitted as the building blocks for an
agreement in Paris, due to be sealed next week.
Clark said these plans - to be implemented from 2020 - would
put countries on a path to clean development, and tied in with
their existing strategies.
"Let's all work to get developing countries into the very
best position they can to access the financing that's there to
do things that are vital for development," she added.
'CLIMATE JUSTICE'
In addition, more government grants - rather than commercial
loans - are needed to help the most vulnerable countries
overcome the rising risks they face from climate change impacts
including intensifying droughts, floods and storms, and rising
sea levels, she stressed.
"We do feel that basic climate justice requires support for
adaptation for those who have been harmed by events they didn't
cause," she said.
Developing countries - which have low historical
responsibility for planet-warming carbon pollution - are calling
in Paris for more cash from wealthy states to help them live
with warming, and curb their emissions as they grow.
"There is a fundamental injustice in countries being set
back time and time again, and having to incur greater debts and
exposure to financial liability," Clark added.
But she acknowledged that budgets in many industrialised
nations were tight, and large humanitarian emergencies like the
Syria crisis were soaking up money that could otherwise go to
longer-term development.
Clark said it was important that any agreement in Paris
should include a review mechanism for emissions reductions
pledges to make countries increase them regularly.
Current promises add up to warming that is "nowhere near"
keeping within an internationally agreed limit of 2 degrees
Celsius, she noted.
"This really can't wait too long," she said. "Paris is
vital, but we need to know the next steps will be taken."
