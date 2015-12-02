WASHINGTON Dec 2 Nineteen French cities and the
French Parliament will announce a commitment to divest from
fossil fuels on Wednesday, joining more than 500 instituions
holding $3.4 trillion in assets.
The number has jumped from 181 institutions representing $50
billion who agreed to remove investments in oil, gas or coal
companies from their portfolios in 2014, according to
environmental activist group 350.org and NGO Divest-Invest,
which have coordinated the global divestment movement.
"Wednesday's announcement is another sign in the early days
of the Paris Climate Summit that investors are reading the
writing on the wall and dramatically shifting capital away from
fossil fuels and towards clean, renewable energy," the groups
said in a press release.
Other recent divestment announcements include Dutch pension
fund PFZW, which committed to divest from coal companies and
reduce its investments in other fossil fuel companies and
European insurance company Allianz, which divested
630 million of its own capital investment portfolio from coal.
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Alan Crosby)