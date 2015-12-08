* 1992 framework divided world into rich-poor camps
By Valerie Volcovici
PARIS, Dec 8 Among the stumbling blocks for a
global climate deal in Paris is a decades-old U.N. view that
divides the world into two camps -- wealthy countries that bear
the financial responsibility for climate change and developing
nations that do not.
From the outset, one of the biggest issues has been moving
money from those rich nations that have produced most of the
world's greenhouse gas emissions since the industrial revolution
to developing nations that want funds to help shift their
growing economies to a lower-carbon future.
But the breakdown stems from 1992 when countries agreed on
the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change -- and
much has changed over the past two and a bit decades, including
the rapid rise of Asian economies.
Back then, China was one-third its current economic size and
it has seen its greenhouse gas emissions grow almost three-fold
between 1990 and today, according to the International Energy
Agency.
And until the past year or so, a prolonged energy boom
bolstered exporting nations in the Gulf.
As a result, a re-reckoning is in order, richer nations
argue. They want a new climate agreement in Paris to recognize a
more diverse pool of climate finance "donor countries" who will
contribute to the goal of raising $100 billion a year by 2020
and more in the years beyond to help developing nations grow and
cope with the effects of climate change.
"The whole notion of what defines developing countries is
hamhanded and artificial," said Paul Bledsoe, a former energy
and climate aide to former U.S. President Bill Clinton.
ROMANIA VS SAUDI
One European Union source said it was unfair that a nation
like Romania, ranked 52 in per capita wealth this year and with
a GDP 8 times its size in 1992, has to pay when Saudi Arabia,
ranked ninth, one notch below the United States, does not.
Not a chance, say many of those who have climbed up the rich
list since 1992.
"Let me be very clear about it: Climate finance is a pure
role for the annex one countries," said Energy Minister Sultan
Ahmed Al Jaber of the United Arab Emirates, referring to the
countries on the rich list.
The UAE is now ranked as the world's fifth-richest nation on
a per capita basis by the World Bank.
"We would like to see developed countries fulfill their
pledges to provide funds and to support the various mechanisms
for tech transfer, adaptation and capacity building. All of this
has been agreed over the past few years."
Seven of the 10 richest countries measured in GDP per capita
identified by the World Bank are considered developing countries
in the United Nations climate negotiations and would not have an
obligation to provide climate aid to poorer countries.
Negotiators from 195 countries are trying to agree an accord
in Paris to slow climate change by steering the global economy
away from its ever-growing reliance on fossil fuels. They have
until Friday to come up with an accord.
The negotiators are wrestling with how to revise the issue
of "differentiation" between rich and poor countries, which not
only hampers discussions around climate finance but other
aspects of a potential deal.
While the UAE and China, among others, have made voluntary
contributions toward financing cleaner energy in some of the
world's poorer nations, they reject the idea of being required
to contribute toward the $100 billion goal.
The UAE through its renewable energy assistance programme
has financed renewable energy projects from solar in Fiji and
Afghanistan to a mini hydroelectric project in Argentina, Al
Jaber says.
