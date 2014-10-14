(Adds comments on agreement that will be sought)

WASHINGTON Oct 14 The Obama administration will press Congress next year to ease planned austerity measures that threaten to drag on the economy, a White House official said on Tuesday.

Shaun Donovan, director of the Office of Management and Budget, said he wants to build on a deal reached in Congress last year that provided a temporary reprieve against so-called sequestration budget cuts.

"We've cut too much," Donovan said during the Reuters Global Climate Change Summit.

Last year's deal, which was brokered by Democratic Senator Patty Murray and Republican Congressman Paul Ryan as part of a two-year budget deal, lessened the cuts in 2014 and 2015. Economists cite the shift in policy as one reason the U.S. economy has recently accelerated.

Donovan said the White House wants to reach a multi-year pact again, going "beyond just a one year budget deal."

"I am very hopeful that particularly as we go into next year, that there is a larger agreement we could reach around relieving sequester," he said.

The U.S. budget deficit fell by nearly a third in 2014 to $486 billion, congressional analysts said last week.

The deficit topped out at $1.4 trillion in 2009, when a deep recession was cutting into tax revenues and increasing outlays on unemployment benefits and food stamps. (Reporting by Jason Lange, Jeff Mason and David Lawder; editing by Tiffany Wu)