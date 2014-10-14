(For other news from the Reuters Climate Change Summit, click
By Valerie Volcovici
WASHINGTON Oct 14 The director of the White
House's Office of Management and Budget said action to combat
climate change is imperative for fiscal reasons, not just moral
reasons, given the mounting costs of climate events on the
federal budget.
Shaun Donovan, who took the reins at OMB in August, said the
Obama administration's pragmatic approach echoed that of
businesses in the United States and elsewhere, which he said
"understand" the climate opportunity.
"Half of the Fortune 500 companies have made specific
commitments to renewable energy," Donovan said at the Reuters
Global Climate Change Summit. Those companies "believe climate
change is the great economic opportunity moving forward."
The cost of climate-related incidents on the federal budget
are enormous, said Donovan, a former U.S. secretary for Housing
and Urban Development.
Among other occurrences, he noted the 2012 drought in the
United States, the most severe since the 1930s, and the roughly
$65 billion spent after Hurricane Sandy slammed the Northeast,
also in 2012.
Donovan, 48, a native New Yorker, chaired the Hurricane
Sandy Rebuilding Task Force created by Obama. Climate is "a
personal issue for me," he said.
OMB's role is, in part, to ensure that sound science is at
the center of the U.S. approach. OMB conducts cost-benefit
analyses of all regulations, and Donovan said the agency can
provide data to show that climate initiatives are good for the
economy.
In turn, actions taken domestically give the United States
more leverage in steering the global climate agenda.
"The more we do, the more we are able to push other
countries to make bold commitments - particularly China,"
Donovan said at the summit, held at the Reuters office in
Washington.
Without action from a divided Congress, the White House has
taken a series of executive actions, broadly grouped together as
a Climate Action Plan, over the past two years.
"We are not assuming that we need legislation to move this
issue forward," said Donovan, adding that "we would certainly
welcome input from Congress."
"The ability to move on many different fronts using
administrative action is essential," he added.
Some of the reduction in emissions in the United States in
recent years has flowed as much from a slow economy as from
policy breakthroughs, given subdued rates of factory usage and
lower-than-expected gasoline demand.
But stronger growth will not set back progress on climate,
said Donovan.
"We believe we can continue to move the economy
forward...and still see the (pollution) reductions that
president has committed to."
