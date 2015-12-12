PARIS Dec 12 French Foreign Minister Laurent
Fabius said a draft climate pact hammered out after two weeks of
talks in Paris was ambitious, balanced and if adopted would be
an "historic turning point" to keeping temperature rises well
below 2 degrees Celsius.
Cracking with emotion after talks ran into a day of over
time, Fabius said the text nearly 200 governments must now
endorse constituted "the best balance possible".
It seeks to keep temperature rises "well below" 2 degrees
Celsius and if possible to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees,
Fabius told delegates to loud applause
Another major debate has been over a promise that developed
nations should provide $100 billion to help poorer nations deal
with the consequences of climate change.
Fabius said the draft text would set that figure as a floor
by 2020.
