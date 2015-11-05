In December this year the U.N. Climate Conference takes place in
Paris. Ahead of the summit, we will release a series of stories,
titled "Earthprints," that show the ability of humans to change
the landscape of the planet. From sprawling urban growth to the
construction of new islands, each site has profoundly changed in
the last 30 years. Each story has accompanying NASA satellite
images that show the scale of the change. (here)
By Nacho Doce
RIO PARDO, Brazil Nov 5 In international talks
over global climate policy, Brazil's government has declared
time and again a goal that environmental activists scoff at:
eliminating illegal deforestation in the Amazon rainforest.
They scoff because environmentalists believe that Brazil, as
guardian of the world's largest rainforest, should be more
ambitious. Eliminating illegal activity, after all, amounts to
nothing more than enforcing the law.
But in remote corners of the Amazon - a major source of the
planet's fresh water and oxygen and a crucial buffer against
climate change - enforcing the law is not easy.
With few resources and personnel to police even major
cities, Brazilian authorities are easily outmanned and
outmaneuvered in a region the size of western Europe. As often
as not, loggers, ranchers, miners and other would-be developers
in the Amazon fell trees unchallenged.
In Rondonia, a western Brazilian state about half the size
of Ireland, forays into the rainforest by settlers in recent
decades went largely unimpeded. Since 1988, about 16 percent of
the state has been cleared, according to government data. And
that is just a sliver of a total area bigger than Germany that
has been razed across the entire Amazon over the same period.
The modest town of Rio Pardo, a muddy settlement of about
4,000 people, rises now where only jungle stood less than a
quarter century ago.
Settlement there followed a routine that is well established
across the deforested Amazon. Loggers clear forest, followed by
ranchers and farmers, followed by small merchants and
prospectors who smell opportunity.
Flying over the area to shoot pictures, I saw the starkest
of contrasts between lush foliage and the bareness of the plots
shaved into the jungle.
When Edivaldo Fernandes Oliveira first arrived in Rio Pardo
in 1999, there were only 120 other people there. Like them, he
took to cutting trees and eventually cleared enough land to
start a small ranch where more than 100 cattle now graze.
Oliveira and others in Rio Pardo say they did not know at
the time that the land was in one of the many national forests
that Brazil's government has established, often in vain, to
demarcate protected lands.
"I know now that it was wrong, but nobody told me when I got
here," says Oliveira, 40. "Now I have to fight."
For Oliveira, fighting means struggling against efforts by
Brazil's environmental agency to move settlers like him off the
protected lands.
But how do you move a whole town? How do you move many small
towns?
Settlers, whether their crimes were deliberate or not, are
now attached to the land, their families and livelihood tied to
it.
"This is good land," says Zezito Oliveira, an 83-year-old
farmer in Rio Pardo. "With courage and the desire to work, you
reap good things here," adds Oliveira, who is not related to
Edivaldo Fernandes Oliveira.
Already, the state has negotiated land swaps with the
federal government, agreeing to establish new forest preserves
in still-untouched areas that had not previously been
demarcated, in exchange for letting some settlers stay in areas
that have been cleared.
While pragmatic, such measures are seen by critics as
tantamount to rewards for wrongdoing.
But settlers see the issue through a lens going back to the
earliest days of colonization.
"The Portuguese had no titles when they came to Brazil,"
says Paulo Francisco Fernandes Oliveira, the 66-year-old father
of Edivaldo, the rancher, who came to Rio Pardo later to help
his son care for the cattle. "Brazil was born without titles."
