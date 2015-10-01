In December this year the UN Climate Conference takes place in
Paris. Ahead of the summit, we will release a series of stories,
titled "Earthprints," that show the ability of humans to impact
change on the landscape of the planet. From sprawling urban
growth to the construction of new islands, each site has
profoundly changed in the last 30 years. Each story has
accompanying NASA satellite images that show the scale of the
change. (here)
By Marcelo del Pozo
GUADIX, Spain, Oct 1On a barren, sun-baked
plateau in southern Spain, row upon row of gleaming mirrors form
one of the world's biggest solar power plants and harness the
sun's power even after dark.
Near the town of Guadix, where summer temperatures often top
40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit), the main sound at the site
is a whirring of motors to keep the mirrors - mounted on giant
steel frames - tracking the sun as the Earth turns.
The Andasol plant, whose name combines the local Andalucia
region with the Spanish word for sun - "sol", provides
electricity for up to about 500,000 people from about 620,000
curved mirrors.
The glass alone would cover 1.5 square km (0.6 square miles)
- the size of about 210 soccer pitches. Installed electricity
generating capacity at this semi-desert site is about 150
megawatts.
There is little sign of life here, at an altitude of 1,100
metres (3,600 feet) near the snow-capped Sierra Nevada range.
Some hardy red and yellow flowers grow around the fringes, a few
pigeons flap past and workers say that the odd fox lopes by at
night.
The environmental benefits of clean energy are judged to
outweigh the scar to the landscape from the mirrors, which are
visible from space. The land is infertile, there is little
wildlife and few people live nearby. The biggest regional city,
Granada, with about 240,000 people, is 70 km (45 miles) away.
Andasol was Europe's first "parabolic trough solar power
plant" when its first section opened in 2009 - California has
the biggest.
Sunlight bounces off the mirrors to heat a synthetic oil in
a tube to a blazing 400 degrees C (752 F). That energy is in
turn used to drive a turbine, generating electricity.
At Andasol, some energy also goes into a "heat reservoir" -
a tank containing thousands of tonnes of molten salt that can
drive the turbines after sundown, or when it is overcast, for
about 7.5 hours.
That gets round the main drawback for solar power - the sun
does not always shine. The system is very different from
better-known rooftop solar panels that transform sunlight
directly into electricity.
OTHERWORLDLY SIGHT
I visited twice to shoot pictures, in June and August. The
seemingly endless mirrors are an otherworldly sight and visitors
have to wear special glasses against the glare. I used a drone
to get an overview of the site - until it crashed after a
problem with its flight controller.
Solar power has massive potential - one U.N. study estimated
the world's electricity needs could be generated by harvesting
solar power from an area of the Sahara 800 km (500 miles) by 800
km.
And in 2014, a report by the International Energy Agency
said the sun could - with a radical shift in investments - be
the world's largest source of electricity by 2050, ahead of
fossil fuels, wind, hydro and nuclear.
Capacity just from solar thermal plants like Andasol could
expand to 1,000 gigawatts a year from 4 gigawatts at the end of
2013, the agency said.
But solar power has been risky for many companies and
investors. Low-price Chinese exports have hit rivals in other
parts of the world, especially those dependent on subsidies by
governments, many of which have been cutting support. Still, a
sharp fall in prices of photovoltaic panels and improved
technology that captures more power from the sun has placed
solar energy on the cusp of a global boom, analysts say.
Andasol is made up of three almost identical units, each
installed at a cost of about 300 million euros ($336.84
million). Andasol 1 and 2 are owned by ACS Cobra, a unit of
Madrid-based construction company ACS Group, while Andasol 3 is
owned by a consortium in which Germany's Stadtwerke Munchen is
the main shareholder, with almost 50 percent.
(Reporting by Alister Doyle; Editing by Frances Kerry)