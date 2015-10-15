In December this year the U.N. Climate Conference takes place in
Paris. Ahead of the summit, we will release a series of stories,
titled "Earthprints," that show the ability of humans to change
the landscape of the planet. From sprawling urban growth to the
construction of new islands, each site has profoundly changed in
the last 30 years. Each story has accompanying NASA satellite
images that show the scale of the change. (here)
By Denis Balibouse
GREAT ALETSCH GLACIER, Switzerland, Oct 15 One
of Europe's biggest glaciers, the Great Aletsch, coils 23 km (14
miles) through the Swiss Alps - and yet this mighty river of ice
could almost vanish in the lifetimes of people born today
because of climate change.
The glacier, 900 metres (2,950 feet) thick at one point, has
retreated about 3 km (1.9 miles) since 1870 and that pace is
quickening, as with many other glaciers around the globe.
That is feeding more water into the oceans and raising world
sea levels.
It was only after I got down onto the ice, with spikes on my
boots for grip and often roped to my guide for safety, that I
appreciated the full scale of the glacier, on the south side of
the Jungfraujoch railway station.
We could walk for an hour and not seem to advance across the
vast field of ice, which snakes its way downhill striped by
debris and rocks, scarred by crevasses and hemmed in by towering
mountain peaks.
And yet even the Great Aletsch glacier, the biggest in the
Alps and visible from space, is under threat from the build-up
of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere from factories, power
plants and cars that are blamed for global warming.
Andreas Vieli, a professor who heads the University of
Zurich's group of glaciology experts, said the Aletsch may lose
90 percent of its ice volume by 2100, with the lower reaches
melting away.
"My kids are going to see a very different scenery in the
Alps," he said.
And on the ice, Aletsch guide Richard Bortis said, "if I
stay on the glacier for several days ... I can even see the
changes myself."
The glacier is a vast water reserve, important for
irrigation and hydroelectric power.
In mid-summer, the main sounds are of the occasional
rockfall and of small planes buzzing overhead, taking tourists
over the ice. The only sign of life is a few insects living in
small melt water pools on the ice.
For glaciers around the globe, from the Andes to Alaska,
rising temperatures mean that the volume lost from the summer
melt exceeds snows that replenish the glaciers' ice in winter.
The Aletsch flows downhill at about 180 metres (590 feet) a
year.
The World Glacier Monitoring Service says "the rates of
early 21st-century mass loss are without precedent on a global
scale" at least since measurements began around 1850.
Representatives from almost 200 governments will meet in
Paris from Nov. 30-Dec. 11 to try to agree ways to curb
greenhouse gas emissions.
The United Nations' panel of climate scientists says sea
levels are set to rise by between 26 and 82 cm (10 and 31
inches) by the late 21st century, after a gain of about 20 cm (8
inches) since 1900, partly fed by water from melting glaciers.
Rising oceans are a threat to places from San Francisco to
Shanghai, to low-lying Pacific atolls and large parts of
Bangladesh.
Christian Pletscher, a 60-year-old Aletsch guide, has seen
many changes over the years. Pletscher and his 19-year-old
daughter recently stopped off at a refreshment hut near the Col
de la Forclaz, a mountain pass close to the French border.
"When I was her age, the Trient Glacier was about 500 metres
from the hut," he said. "Now the glacier is a long, long way
away."
"When I look at the glaciers I think of my children,"
Pletscher said. "That scares me."
(Reporting by Alister Doyle; Editing by Frances Kerry)