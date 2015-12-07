* Global CO2 emissions seen declining by 0.6 pct this year
* Could be second year rapid growth in emissions has slowed
* Decline largely down to reduction in coal use in China
By Nina Chestney
PARIS, Dec 7 Growth in global carbon dioxide
emissions is expected to slow for a second year running in 2015,
in spite of economic growth, after typically rising by around 2
to 3 percent since the turn of the century, according to
research published on Monday.
Global carbon emissions edged up by 0.6 percent last year,
compared to 2.4 percent annual growth from 2004-2013, said the
study by Britain's University of East Anglia (UEA) and the
Global Carbon Project, which compiles data from research
institutes worldwide.
In 2015, however, the researchers expect global carbon
emissions to decline by 0.6 percent to 35.7 gigatonnes - their
central projection from a range of -1.6 percent to +0.5 percent.
"These figures are certainly not typical of the growth
trajectory seen since 2000 where the annual growth in emissions
was between 2 and 3 percent," said Corinne Le Quéré, of the UEA
and one of the authors of the study in the journal Nature
Climate Change.
"What we are now seeing is that emissions appear to have
stalled and they could even decline slightly in 2015," she
added.
Other organisations have said that world carbon emissions
growth stalled last year, after decades of gains.
The report is published as around 190 countries meet in
Paris to agree on what will likely be the strongest global
climate pact yet to curb emissions.
It is widely acknowledged that current emissions cut pledges
will not be enough to prevent the world's average temperature
from rising beyond 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) above
pre-industrial levels, viewed as a threshold for dangerous and
potentially catastrophic changes in the planet's climate system.
Myles Allen, professor of geosystem science at the
University of Oxford, said the report showed it was possible for
the world economy to grow while reducing emissions, but he said
in order to stop temperatures rising, emissions need to peak and
then be reduced to zero.
Michael Grubb, professor of international energy and climate
change policy at University College London, said: "The trend of
rapid global emissions growth has been broken: this keeps 2
degrees C in play....There could hardly be better news to help
the Paris conference in its final days."
The UEA and Global Carbon Project said their projection for
2015 is based on available energy consumption data in China and
the United States, as well as forecast economic growth for the
rest of the world.
"The projected decline (in emissions) is largely down to
China's decreased coal use, driven by its economic adjustment,"
Le Quéré added.
China's emissions have been called into question lately due
to difficulties in interpreting its data.
China was still the world's biggest emitter last year,
releasing 9.7 billion tonnes of CO2 but its emissions growth is
expected to decline in 2015 by 3.9 percent after rising by 1.2
percent last year and 6.7 percent a year for the previous
decade, the report said.
Globally, it is unlikely that emissions have peaked for good
because many growing economies still rely on coal for energy
generation and emissions reductions in some industrialised
countries are still very modest, the study said.
Full report: www.nature.com/nclimate/index.html
(Editing by William Hardy)