PARIS Dec 15 A last minute dispute over an
apparent typing error in last weekend's global climate deal in
Paris was solved "in a small room" and thanks to trust
established during the talks, French Foreign Minister Laurent
Fabius said on Tuesday.
After two weeks of intense negotiations, the deal was almost
derailed in the final hours when the more legally binding word
'Shall' appeared in one of the articles in the place of
'Should.'
The last-minute change in text article 4.4 of the COP 21
agreement aimed at limiting global warming by capping CO2
emissions said that developed nations 'shall' have 'economy-wide
absolute emissions reduction targets', instead of 'should' as
written in previous drafts.
'Shall' would have been unacceptable for the United States
because that would make it a legal requirement, needing
ratification by the Senate, something considered pretty much
impossible by its negotiators.
"We made it crystal clear that every text up until this
particular one had a different wording, so it wasn't hard for
them to realize that somebody had made a mistake and accepted
responsibility for it," U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said
last weekend.
Nicaragua and other emerging countries had tried to insist
on 'shall', to ensure that rich countries took the lead.
'Should' is a much less onerous level of requirement.
"Trust was created," said Fabius, who has been praised for
his masterly handling of the talks.
"It was this trust that got things done. The text is very
complicated and very long etcetera, and in the last version of
the text, the stenographers made a typing error... Instead of
saying - as in the two previous versions - that the parties
'should' do this and that, 'shall.' was written."
He said South Africa, the leader of the G77 group of
emerging countries told his colleagues after the error that they
wanted the more binding word kept in.
"I had to come to a small room... I said trust me. I certify
that it is just a typing error. Let's not block this deal for
the human race for that. They told me, Mr. Fabius, we trust
you."
(Reporting by Andrew Callus and Alister Doyle; Editing by Bate
Felix)