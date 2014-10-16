(For other news from the Climate Change Summit: here)
By Barbara Lewis
ANTWERP, Belgium, Oct 16 Exxon Mobil is
pouring $1 billion into a refinery in the European Union,
setting aside concerns ranging from poor margins to EU green
energy rules due to be agreed next week that will cut demand for
oil.
The company, which believes all its oil and gas reserves
will be ultimately be needed to meet future demand, despite
efforts to curb climate change, says the Antwerp refinery
upgrade is one of its highly strategic long-term investments.
For those busy lobbying European policy-makers ahead of next
week's Brussels summit to agree a new decade of energy and
climate policy, the decision to upgrade the refinery in Antwerp,
Belgium, has resonance.
Heavy industry and some nations, such as coal-dependent
Poland, have argued that energy intensive businesses, such as
refining, could be driven out of Europe by its plans to toughen
rules to cut carbon emissions.
"Some excessively ambitious ideas to limit CO2 emissions are
in our opinion simply harmful for European competitiveness and
economic growth," Rafal Trzaskowski, Polish deputy foreign
minister responsible for EU affairs, said this month.
"What's worse, they may lead to an escape of
energy-intensive industries outside the EU."
Others dismiss such arguments as efforts to persuade the EU
executive to dole out incentives, such as free permits to
pollute under the EU Emissions Trading System -- the EU's
flagship market mechanism to limit carbon emissions.
They say the danger is that innovative green industries will
actually be the ones to leave if the European Union fails to
agree on sufficiently ambitious climate and energy-saving goals.
Not having a binding energy efficiency targets "will drive
us to invest in other parts of the world," Barry Lynham,
Director of Strategy for Knauf Insulation, an insulation company
with production sites in Russia, Turkey, the Middle East and the
United States, as well as Europe.
EU TO SET CARBON-CUTTING PACE
At the talks in Brussels on Oct. 23-24, EU leaders are
expected to agree on outline on 2030 climate and energy policy,
to follow on from 2020 goals.
Provided it strikes a deal, the EU would be the first major
economic bloc to set 2030 carbon-cutting targets ahead of global
climate change talks next year in Paris.
The headline EU goal is a 40 percent cut in greenhouse gas
emissions by 2030 compared with 1990 levels, a far more
ambitious target than any U.S. goal.
U.S. President Barack Obama has only said he wants to cut
power plant emissions by 30 percent by 2030 from 2005 levels.
The current U.S. goal is a 17 percent cut from 2005 by 2020,
equivalent to 3.5 percent below 1990 levels.
For the EU, two other proposed targets are to get 27 percent
of energy used from renewable sources and a 30 percent
improvement in energy savings compared with business as usual.
These two goals are expected to only be binding at an
EU-wide level, not on individual states, giving some countries
leeway provided others are willing to exceed their targets.
Exxon, the world's largest publicly traded oil company, is
cautious about commenting on EU energy policy.
Its website statement on policies to manage climate change
emphasises the need to minimise costs and to "allow markets, not
regulators" to determine the technologies used.
In an interview with Reuters at the Antwerp ground-breaking
ceremony earlier this month, Refinery Manager Todd Sepulveda
said it was regulatory certainty that was needed to protect
long-term investments.
He rattled off a list of reasons not to be in Europe --
headed by competition from a flood of refined products from the
United States and elsewhere, and poor margins.
"Despite all of that, this particular refinery is one of our
most strategic," he said. "All of our investments are for the
long term, the next 30 to 50 years."
The refinery is strategic because of its location in the
port of Antwerp, a hub for northwestern Europe, and Exxon
explains its decision to invest is based on sound business
reasons rather than any EU policy.
It says the refinery is well adapted to the challenges in
Europe, which has yet to experience any boom in shale oil and
gas that could lower the cost of the raw materials for refining.
Still, energy makes up 60 percent of the costs at Antwerp,
compared with 30-40 percent in the United States, Sepulveda
said. To compensate, the plant is the most energy efficient of
all Exxon's refineries, which are 10 percent more efficient than
the average, according to industry benchmarking.
"Refining is energy intensive and improving energy
efficiency is good business," Sepulveda said.
DEFEAT FOR ENVIRONMENT, VICTORY FOR CANADA
However little energy it burns, for climate campaigners, the
Antwerp refinery expansion is a symbol of defeat.
They blame the oil industry and a massive lobbying effort
led by Canada for a European Commission U-turn on a policy that
would have kept some of the most polluting fossil fuel out of
Europe.
Oil sands, also referred to as tar sands, generate more
carbon dioxide than conventional oil over their life cycle,
because of the extra energy required to extract them.
The new refining capacity at Antwerp will produce low
sulphur diesel in line with EU clean fuel standards, but it has
the capability to use Canadian oil sands, in whose exploration
Exxon has a stake.
Exxon's Sepulveda says the aim is to ensure "refineries in
Europe have equal access to the most economic feedstocks".
Environmental campaigners, however, say oil sands should be
left in the clay-like deposits in which they are found.
Otherwise, EU or any other goals on curbing climate change
will fail, they say, and the world will be unable to cap global
warming at 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial times -- the
limit scientists say prevents the most devastating consequences.
"Digging tar sands and other unconventional oil out of the
ground is incompatible with the 2 degrees objective and will
leave Exxon with a stranded investment," said Nusa Urbancic, a
programme manager at Transport & Environment campaign group.
