BRUSSELS Dec 11 French Foreign Minister Laurent
Fabius said on Friday there had never been a better time to get
an ambitious, global climate deal and the responsibility was on
national governments to make necessary compromises.
"All the conditions are in place to have a universal,
ambitious final deal," he told reporters. "There has never been
such a strong momentum."
Efforts to craft a global accord to combat climate change
stumbled on Friday with China and many other nations refusing to
yield ground, forcing host France to extend the U.N. summit by a
day to overcome stubborn divisions.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis and Bate Felix)