PARIS Dec 11 French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on Friday he was confident a global accord to combat climate change could be adopted after a final draft will be released on Saturday morning.

"We are nearly there. I'm optimistic," Fabius told reporters, flanked with United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon.

"I'll present a text tomorrow at 0900 (0800 GMT) to the parties which I think will be adopted," he said.

Efforts to craft a global accord stumbled on Friday with China and many other nations refusing to yield ground, forcing host France to extend the U.N. summit by a day to overcome stubborn divisions. (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Bate Felix)