BONN, Germany, Oct 22 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The
Green Climate Fund, which is due to deliver billions of dollars
to help poorer nations deal with climate change in the coming
years, is aiming to allocate money to a first set of projects in
November, ahead of a major U.N. climate conference in Paris.
Héla Cheikhrouhou, executive director of the fund, told
journalists she hoped some proposals would be approved by its
board at a meeting in Zambia from Nov. 2 to 5.
"It is good that we are starting with a manageable number of
projects that are fully prepared and appraised, and ready for an
investment decision," she said.
The board will consider eight proposals, which would require
a total of $168 million in funding. They were selected from 37
proposals submitted since July.
Those chosen in the first round have a wide range of
objectives, from protecting Peruvian wetlands and developing an
energy-efficiency green bond for Latin America to expanding the
use of climate information and early warning systems in Malawi,
and managing water shortages in the Maldives.
Cheikhrouhou noted that 83 percent of total funding sought
by the eight proposals was for action in the most vulnerable
developing countries, including small island states and African
nations.
Around two-thirds of the money was intended to support plans
to adapt to climate change impacts, and some three-quarters had
been requested in the form of grants, she added.
The prominence of projects to help the poorest cope with
climate change "is testimony to the fact that adaptation finance
in the developing world is suffering from a backlog in terms of
availability of sources of finance and lack of international
funding," she told a meeting at U.N. climate talks in Bonn.
A recent report on climate finance from the Organisation for
Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the Climate
Policy Initiative showed that just 16 percent of $114 billion in
climate finance delivered to developing nations over 2013 and
2014 was allocated purely for adaptation measures.
A further 7 percent went to projects supporting both
adaptation and efforts to cut emissions.
"It's a positive signal that many of the initial projects to
be considered by the (Green Climate Fund) board are grant-based
adaptation projects," said Brandon Wu, a policy analyst with
ActionAid USA.
"This trend should extend into the future - addressing the
historical imbalance between mitigation and adaptation finance."
The Green Climate Fund, set up at U.N. climate talks in
2010, plans to allocate half its funds for adaptation and at
least half of that money to the most vulnerable countries.
Aid agencies have long called for more balance in climate
finance, most of which goes to renewable energy and energy
efficiency projects.
Some, including development charity Oxfam, are pushing for a
target on public finance for adaptation in a new global climate
change deal due to be agreed in Paris in December.
"The reality is that developing countries require climate
financial resources, technology transfer and capacity building
both now and far into the future - in some case just to survive,
let alone make the transition to the 'low carbon economy'," said
Nozipho Mxakato-Diseko, the South African chairperson of a group
of 134 developing nations at the talks in Bonn.
'NOT A TASK FOR PEANUTS'
Climate finance is proving a big sticking point in the
negotiations, amid disagreement over which countries should
provide it and how much it should increase beyond 2020, a
deadline for mobilising $100 billion annually for poorer
nations.
Cheikhrouhou said she thought U.S. Republican politicians,
who have held up Washington's $3 billion pledge to the Green
Climate Fund, would come round when they saw the money was going
to investments in things like improved energy access, food
security and protecting the livelihoods of vulnerable people, in
line with their priorities.
The Green Climate Fund board will discuss how to tap sources
of money other than government treasuries next year, she added.
At the Zambia meeting, it also will talk about a major
replenishment of its initial resources of $10 billion, possibly
in 2017.
The mandate of the fund is to make an ambitious contribution
to keeping global temperature rise below 2 degrees Celsius, she
noted.
"That is not a task for peanuts, so this is why we need to
be very creative and innovative in mobilising and attracting
financial resources," she said.
