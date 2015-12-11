PARIS, Dec 11 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - As
international climate talks headed into their final hours on
Friday, the head of the United Nations' Green Climate Fund said
the fund's future role in delivering tens of billions of dollars
in climate aid after 2020 is unclear in the draft Paris deal.
At last year's climate summit in Peru, the fledgling fund -
set up under the U.N. negotiations - was in the spotlight as
countries lined up to make public pledges, bringing its total
resources to over $10 billion.
The money is to be spent on projects to help poor countries
curb carbon emissions and weather the impacts of climate change.
But in Paris, the latest version of the legally-binding
climate agreement, released on Thursday evening, makes no direct
mention of the fund's role in delivering more than $100 billion
annually in climate aid, a key element of a new global deal.
The draft is "silent on the trajectory" of the Green Climate
Fund (GCF) and other U.N. funds after 2020, when the Paris
agreement would take effect, Héla Cheikhrouhou, the GCF's
executive director, said in an interview at the talks.
"The latest agreement draft... does not give clarity," she
said. "I would have preferred to see text that talks to the
growth" of the U.N. funds, she added.
When the GCF was set up in 2010, there were expectations it
would be the main conduit for climate funding from donors to
developing countries.
The 2009 Copenhagen Accord, which created the fund, said "a
significant portion" of the $100 billion a year rich nations
promised to mobilise by 2020 should flow through the GCF.
Cheikhrouhou said she did not know why a reference to the
role of the fund had been removed from the draft but she
remained "cautiously optimistic" it would return to the final
agreement, due on Saturday.
Giza Gaspar-Martins, chair of the group of 48 least
developed countries at the talks, said the current text
reflected the need to recognise other smaller U.N. funds as
channels for finance, particularly those focused on adaptation.
"(The GCF) is certainly a very important member of the
ecosystem that serves climate finance, but it is not the only
one," the Angolan diplomat told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
"We also have to admit that in the future, we may find it
necessary to establish new ones."
VALUE NOT VOLUME
In November, the Green Climate Fund approved its first set
of eight projects, to which it allocated $168 million.
They include improving early warning systems to help Malawi
respond to extreme climate events, a programme to manage climate
change-induced water shortages in the Maldives, and a green bond
to spur renewable energy investment in Latin America.
The fund's board has set a goal of committing up to $2.5
billion in 2016, but Cheikhrouhou said supporting quality
projects was more important than the volume of spending.
"Pushing money out of the door is not necessarily a good
thing," she said. "We need to make sure we are investing in the
right opportunities and only invest once we have great
proposals."
Over the past few months, civil society groups and some
developing countries have raised concerns the fund is heading in
the wrong direction by emphasising the role of the private
sector and steering towards loans rather than government grants.
"This is not how we had hoped the GCF would function," said
Brandon Wu, a climate finance expert with international charity
ActionAid. "It would not be surprising if developing countries
are feeling a bit of caution about the GCF at this point."
Niranjali Amerasinghe of the World Resources Institute said
the Green Climate Fund needed to make sure it sticks to its
mission to finance programmes that will create a "paradigm
shift" in order to become the primary vehicle for global climate
finance.
"The GCF needs to identify its niche relative to other
funds," she said.
But whether or not the fund's importance is specifically
mentioned in the post-2020 Paris deal will have little impact on
its future, some say.
"It is still a fund that developing countries think is the
most fair and equitable way of channeling resources to those
that are most vulnerable," said Heather Coleman, climate change
policy manager for Oxfam America.
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici and Megan Rowling; editing by
Laurie Goering. Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation,
the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian
news, women's rights, trafficking, corruption and climate
change. Visit www.trust.org)