(Repeats to widen distribution, no changes to text)
* Deforestation stabilising overall, but huge tracts cleared
* Business value of forests estimated at $150 billion
annually
* Prince Charles urges more firms to commit to zero
deforestation
By Barbara Lewis and Megan Rowling
PARIS, Dec 1 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Business
leaders, environment ministers and even royalty urged companies
to eschew raw materials that destroy forests, at the U.N.
climate summit in Paris on Tuesday.
The CEO of Marks and Spencer, Britain's high-street retail
giant, said $150 billion per year of value was at stake, in
terms of the resources forests provide for business, including
palm oil, soy and timber.
Marc Bolland took to the podium on the sidelines of the
climate summit, alongside representatives of indigenous Amazon
dwellers and Peru's environment minister, while on a separate
stage Britain's Prince Charles and Brazilian officials also
called for the protection of forests.
"We will reward countries that tackle deforestation,"
Bolland pledged, saying firms should source their raw materials
from sustainable nations.
"Working alone is not enough. We need partnership. We need
scale. It's about produce and protect," Bolland said.
Marks and Spencer is a member of a Consumer Goods Forum that
includes Unilever and Nestle, which is working for sustainable
business practices to minimise waste of resources such as water
and energy, as well as trees.
Prince Charles singled out Unilever as a pioneer of
sustainability, but said companies had to do more.
"It remains the case that many of the world's largest
companies and their financial backers pay scant, by which I
really mean no, attention to the deforestation footprint of
their supply chains," the prince told delegates.
All commodities firms should commit to stopping
deforestation, he added, so that not cutting down more trees
than are replaced becomes "the norm, rather than the exception".
Companies are increasingly aware of the benefits of
sustainable practices for their brands as environment
campaigners name and shame bad practice on social media, and
pressure on resources, such as water, agricultural crops and
trees, drives up costs.
Representing the people of the Amazon, whose way of life
depends on the forest, Brazil's Environment Minister Izabella
Teixeira said laws and incentives must persuade local
authorities and business to protect the rainforest.
"We need to put together protection and production," she
said.
Data issued last week showed the destruction of Brazil's
Amazon forest, the world's largest intact rainforest, rose by 16
percent versus a year ago as the government struggled to enforce
legislation and halt illegal clearings.
Globally, the loss of forest cover is stabilising as
replanting counters approximately 12 million hectares of forest
clearance every year, according to U.N. figures.
When forests are degraded or destroyed, the carbon they
store is released, with deforestation accounting for an
estimated 10 to 15 percent of carbon emissions worldwide.
On Monday, Germany, Norway and Britain announced a
collective aim to provide $5 billion from 2015 to 2020 for
conservation efforts in forest countries if they demonstrate
measured and verified emissions reductions.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis and Megan Rowling; editing by
Laurie Goering. Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation,
the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian
news, women's rights, trafficking, corruption and climate
change. Visit www.trust.org)