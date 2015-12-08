PARIS, Dec 8 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Protecting
increasingly threatened forests in central Africa's Congo Basin
will require not just cash but African governments enforcing
their own forest regulations while pulling their people out of
poverty, donors said on Tuesday.
"At the end of the day, governments need to take
responsibility" for forests, said Per Pharo, director of the
Norwegian government's International Climate and Forest
Initiative, which has committed more than $2 billion to protect
forests in countries from Indonesia to Brazil.
Norway and Britain earlier this year withdrew funding from a
$186 million Congo Basin Forest Fund after finding the project's
governance "inconsistent", and saying there was little evidence
the project was effectively supporting long-term protection of
the region's forests.
Those are under increasing pressure from palm oil
plantations, agricultural expansion and other development
efforts.
"One lesson we've learned is that... unless we have an
ability to establish trust, be clear on mutual expectations and
be transparent and work together, (forest protection programmes)
don't function. We are going to make mistakes," said Pharo, on
the sidelines of U.N. negotiations in Paris aimed at securing a
new global climate change deal later this week.
Protecting forests is widely seen as one of the cheapest and
most effective ways to reduce the emissions driving global
warming. Loss and degradation of forests account for about 15
percent of emissions each year, conservation groups say.
But saving forests in a politically fragile region with
"low-capacity project implementers and, at times, minimal
political buy-in", has been difficult, according to Marigold
Norman, a researcher at the Overseas Development Institute.
RESTARTING PROTECTION EFFORTS
In September, Norway and other donors launched a new Central
African Forest Initiative (CAFI) to restart protection efforts
in the Congo Basin, which has become a growing target for the
expansion of palm oil plantations as available land in Indonesia
dwindles.
The initiative, which has received pledges of about $250
million so far, will focus efforts on "government reforms and
attacking root causes of deforestation in central Africa", said
Jens Holte, a political advisor to Norway's Ministry of Climate
and Environment.
But representatives of Congo Basin countries said the fund
lacks sufficient resources to help countries pursue badly needed
sustainable development while protecting the region's tropical
forests, the second largest behind the Amazon rainforest.
The money to support CAFI "is very little - it is really not
enough", said Henri Djombo, Republic of Congo's forest economy
minister.
When he goes to meetings where government officials try to
decide whether to approve palm oil plantations, he talks about
the potential financial advantage of preserving forests. But
convincing others that cash in the future is better than cash in
hand now is difficult, he said.
Luc Oyoubi, Gabon's minister of economy, employment and
sustainable development, said his heavily forested country
imports 84 percent of its food.
"We have two challenges," he said. "We need to preserve the
tropical forest that is an asset to mankind, but we also need to
produce food to feed the Gabonese people."
Three weeks ago, he said, the country finished a new land
plan setting out which areas might be used for agriculture,
mining, industrial development and forest protection to ensure
territory is used in the most efficient way.
Democratic Republic of Congo, similarly, is spending $1
billion a year importing food, said Felicien Mulenda Kahenga, a
coordinator from the country's finance ministry.
Any programme to preserve forests also needs to help DRC
find ways to strengthen its food security, he said.
"How do we reconcile the need to have a good agricultural
sector to respond to the needs of the population for food, and
protect forests at the same time?" he asked.
Agricultural expansion in DRC is "in a pole position as an
agent of deforestation", he added.
RECONCILING COMPETING DEMANDS
The new Central African Forest Initiative - which will work
in DRC, Gabon, Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Republic of Congo
and Central African Republic - is designed to take into account
those competing demands on forests, backers say.
It requires participating countries to create national
investment plans, backed by top government leaders, that address
the pressures driving deforestation and allow for both forest
preservation and better lives for people in the countries.
DRC and Gabon have already submitted their plans and donors
hope a green light for funding could come early next year, Holte
said. The other countries are in the processing of preparing
their plans.
Henri Yav Mulang, DRC's finance minister, urged CAFI's board
to approve projects and get money flowing as quickly as
possible, saying pressure on the region's forests is rising
fast.
But Holte warned that scrutiny of the new funding flows -
which will require evidence of progress before additional money
is released - will be high.
"If we do not achieve results, we will not achieve our
common goal and our ambitious objectives," he said. "Without
results, we will not be able to sustain and increase the
financial investment needed."
The initiative is backed by funding from the European Union,
Britain, France and Germany as well as Norway, and will receive
technical advice from Brazil.
