BARCELONA, Nov 12 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A new
global deal to curb climate change due in Paris next month must
"switch on" forest protection schemes by allowing the carbon
credits they produce to help meet country pledges to cut
planet-warming emissions, forest experts said.
That would unlock funding from the private sector, which has
so far contributed just one-tenth of the money provided to keep
forests standing, said Gus Silva-Chávez of U.S.-based non-profit
group Forest Trends which tracked finance flows in 13 countries.
Over the past 10 years climate negotiators, governments and
development banks have put in place the technical standards for
a U.N. programme aimed at Reducing Emissions from Deforestation
and Forest Degradation (REDD+) in developing nations.
They have helped tropical forest nations prepare to generate
verified carbon offsets from their forest conservation schemes
which can be traded internationally. But the process has been
slow.
"What we really need in Paris is recognition that REDD+ is a
key mitigation component, and that you need many more billions
of dollars to achieve the reductions (required) to avoid
dangerous climate change," Silva-Chávez told the Thomson Reuters
Foundation.
When forests are degraded or destroyed, the carbon stored in
the trees is released into the atmosphere, with deforestation
accounting for 10 to 15 percent of carbon emissions worldwide.
Not all rainforest countries support the use of markets,
including carbon credits, to finance forest protection. Bolivia,
in particular, has been a vocal opponent at U.N. climate talks.
From 2009 to 2014, nearly $10 billion was pledged or
committed to REDD+ programmes worldwide, mainly by donor
governments and international development banks.
But that is "significantly short" of estimates indicating at
least $20 billion per year is needed to reduce global
deforestation by 50 percent, Forest Trends said in a new report
on REDD+ finance.
"The pledges right now at the global level are
insufficient," said Silva-Chávez.
During the first decade of REDD+, governments realised the
private sector would not pay for the groundwork, and gave
millions to kickstart the forest carbon initiative.
Individual donor countries - mainly Norway, Germany, Japan,
the United States, Britain, Australia and France - provided 60
percent of the $3.7 billion contractually committed to the 13
tropical forest countries covered by the Forest Trends data.
NO RESULTS, NO CASH
Brazil and Indonesia - home to some of the world's largest
tropical forest cover - together received nearly two-thirds of
the $6 billion in funding pledged or committed to that group of
countries.
By the end of 2014, two-thirds of all committed funds had
been paid out, most of the money going directly to government
agencies in the recipient countries.
"Donor countries are increasingly requiring REDD+ countries
to demonstrate the concrete progress they are making in tackling
deforestation, and then transferring funding if and when
positive results are achieved," Brian Schaap, who works on the
REDD+ finance programme at Forest Trends, said in a statement.
"If countries don't reduce their deforestation, then they
don't get the donor money."
Britain and Norway, for example, have decided to back out of
the Congo Basin Forest Fund, a major fund launched in 2008 to
protect forests in Central Africa, due to concerns over its
performance, and have refused to release remaining pledged cash,
according to the London-based Overseas Development Institute.
While more finance is needed to help tropical forest nations
implement schemes that generate carbon credits from avoiding
deforestation and the emissions it causes, the Paris climate
summit is unlikely to see large-scale promises for this purpose,
Silva-Chávez said.
"I think the only way to fill in the gap is through the
private sector," he said.
But businesses are unlikely to start investing much larger
amounts unless a new global agreement specifies countries can
buy forest carbon credits from other nations as one way of
achieving the emissions cuts they are promising from 2020, he
added.
"That's going to be the switch that tells the private sector
this is no longer a theoretical thing ... it is a policy that
global governments agreed to," said Silva-Chávez.
