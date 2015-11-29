A French CRS policeman patrols on the site of the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) in Le Bourget, near Paris, France, November 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

STRASBOURG, France France has put 24 green activists under house arrest ahead of the United Nations climate talks, using emergency laws put in place following the Paris shootings, Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said on Saturday.

Cazeneuve said the activists were suspected of planning violent protests at the talks which kick off on Sunday, a day ahead of the opening ceremony, and run until Dec. 11.

