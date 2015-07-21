PARIS, July 21 French foreign minister Laurent
Fabius said on Tuesday that climate ministers had made some
progress in preparatory talks for reaching an ambitious
agreement on global warming at the end of the year.
"The meeting was constructive," Fabius said in a statement.
"our goal is ambitious, but I am confident."
Delegations from around 40 countries met in Paris on Monday
and Tuesday for informal talks on a United Nations deal to slow
global warming, less than six months before France hosts a
summit in December.
The United Nations says national plans for curbing
greenhouse gas emissions, submitted as the building blocks of a
Paris agreement, will not be enough to limit warming to a U.N.
goal of 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial
levels.
French President Francois Hollande concurred, as he
addressed a panel of religious leaders and intellectuals
gathered in Paris, and urged world leaders to improve their
contributions.
"With the accord that we could have based on the current
state of negotiations and the contributions submitted by
governments, we are still above 2 degrees, probably 3 degrees,"
he said.
(Reporting by Michel Rose and Emmanuel Jarry; Editing by Susan
Fenton)