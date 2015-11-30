(Adds adaptation funding announcement, updates figures)
By Megan Rowling
PARIS, Nov 30 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The world's 48
poorest countries will need to find around a trillion dollars
between 2020 and 2030 to achieve their plans to tackle climate
change - and those plans should be a priority for international
funding, researchers said.
Estimates based on plans submitted by the least-developed
countries (LDCs) toward a new U.N. deal to curb global warming
show they will cost around $93.7 billion a year from 2020, when
an agreement expected to be ironed out in Paris over the next
two weeks is due to take effect.
That includes $53.8 billion annually to reduce emissions and
$39.9 billion to deal with more extreme weather and rising seas,
according to a report from the London-based International
Institute for Environment and Development (IIED).
IIED Director Andrew Norton said the least-developed
countries currently get less than a third of all international
climate funding provided by wealthy governments.
"A fair and effective deal at Paris should prioritise the
investment of international public climate finance for this
group to implement their climate action plans, while agreeing
measures to help better-off countries attract private climate
finance," he said in a statement.
The least-developed countries - from Ethiopia to Zambia, and
Yemen and Pacific island nations - are home to some of the
poorest communities who are suffering the worst impacts of
intensifying droughts, floods, storms and crumbling coastlines.
Yet they produce just a tiny fraction of the planet-warming
gases that drive climate change.
Such countries have a widespread lack of resources and
expertise to tackle climate change. But nearly all have produced
so-called Intended Nationally Determined Contributions (INDCs)
to a new global climate deal.
These plans set out how they will curb their emissions from
2020 - by shifting to renewable power sources, such as solar, or
building cleaner public transport, for example.
They also outline what countries need to do to help their
people live better with climate change impacts. In some cases,
they say how much all this action will cost.
The IIED report noted that three countries - Burkina Faso,
Djibouti and Zambia - are showing "extraordinary commitment" by
aiming to find more finance within their borders than beyond
them.
"Even so, all LDCs agree that fulfilling their INDCs cannot
be done without a significant contribution from international
climate finance, whether it be public or private," it said.
The least-developed countries "cannot hope to implement
their INDCs quickly enough alone", it added.
The countries will require technology sharing and help to
build their capacity, as well as investment capital,
particularly for high start-up costs. Much of the money must
come from international sources, the report said.
On Monday, 11 donor governments pledged close to $250
million in new money for adaptation in the poorest countries at
the start of the U.N. climate talks.
Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy,
Sweden, Switzerland, Britain and the United States announced
contributions to a climate fund for the least-developed
countries hosted by the Global Environment Facility (GEF).
It had been struggling to finance projects due to a lack of
new support.
"We know that many billions are required over the next few
years to fill the gap in climate finance, but the money pledged
today is vital to help some of the most vulnerable people on the
planet cope with the immediate impacts of our rapidly warming
world," said GEF head Naoko Ishii.
ADAPTATION LOSING OUT
Despite poorer countries' clear need for funding to combat
climate change, the lion's share of government finance has gone
to wealthier nations, the IIED report noted.
Brazil, China, India, Morocco, South Africa and Turkey are
receiving as much public money as all the least-developed
countries together, the report added.
And of the annual $11.8 billion in donor government money
flowing to the least-developed countries in 2013 and 2014, the
bulk - $10 billion - went to support efforts to curb emissions.
Just $1.8 billion was allocated for adapting to climate
stresses, according to recent figures from the Organisation for
Economic Co-operation and Development.
The Paris talks are due to clarify how rich countries will
mobilise a promised $100 billion per year by 2020 to help poorer
nations develop cleanly and withstand climate pressures, and set
out a longer-term path for climate finance.
There is growing pressure from African and other developing
countries for donors to give a larger share of their money for
adaptation, which has received less than a fifth of the total.
"Making finance available is one thing, but ensuring it gets
to those who need it most is another," said Norton.
