* OECD estimated pledges had reached $62 billion
* New estimates range from $82 billion to $94 billion
* India says massive over-estimation
* Issue reaches heart of rich-poor dispute at climate talks
By Barbara Lewis
PARIS, Dec 6 Developed nations have mobilised
some $80-$90 billion per year to help the poorest survive a
warmer world, delegates at Paris climate talks said, but
emerging countries dispute the figures and say a goal of $100
billion by 2020 is far from reach.
The issue is central to U.N. talks in Paris, where nearly
200 nations are trying to forge a new pact on climate change.
In October, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and
Development (OECD), which represents rich nations, calculated
that financial pledges from the developed world totalled $62
billion in 2014 towards an agreed U.N. goal to reach $100
billion by 2020.
Since that report, new promises of funding have been made,
including from Britain, France, Germany and Japan, the delegates
said.
The OECD has yet to update its figures, but delegates at the
U.N. talks said they had used the OECD methodology to analyse
the new money.
One national finance expert, speaking on condition of
anonymity, said the new total was some $94 billion, while
non-governmental organisation Oxfam said the figure was more
like $82 billion.
Developing nations, such as India, have accused the West of
a lack of transparency and say the OECD vastly over-estimated
the size of contributions.
An Indian finance ministry report said "the only hard
number" was $2.2 billion that was clearly climate money.
The arguments are bitter as developing nations fight for
help to deal with weather impacts they say hit the poorest
hardest.
Richer nations, meanwhile, say the world has changed since
the 1997 Kyoto Protocol and countries such as China no longer
count as emerging nations.
The European Union is among those to reject criticism it has
not been transparent.
Despite its own financial crisis, it says it has been the
biggest contributor of climate finance, providing 14.5 billion
euros ($15.78 billion) in public money in 2014.
The EU has also promised to increase funding, but says
developing nations must also help with the cost of switching to
lower carbon energy and dealing with extreme weather.
"The European Union is fully prepared to play its part. We
have heard some say we do not live up to our responsibilities
and this could not be further from the truth," European Climate
and Energy Commissioner Miguel Arias Canete said in Paris.
The OECD said it had sought to provide a robust methodology,
but cautioned that projecting how much global climate money
would be available by 2020 from a plethora of grants and loans,
some public and some private, was complex.
Joe Thwaites, research analyst at the World Resources
Institute (WRI), said many more details were needed on how
donations were being counted, but the trend was positive.
($1 = 0.9187 euros)
(Editing by Jason Neely)