* Pressure mounts on firms in Europe's top manufacturer
* Steel group Thyssenkrupp looks to innovate to survive
* Ideas include chemical reactors and microbe filters
By Ludwig Burger
FRANKFURT, Nov 27 Filtering carbon dioxide
through microbe-infested bubble baths is just one of the ideas
being developed by top German industrial companies as they come
under growing pressure to cut their emissions of greenhouse
gases.
As world leaders gear up for climate talks in Paris, firms
like Thyssenkrupp and Bayer's plastics unit Covestro
see both a threat and an opportunity.
The threat is that harsher European penalties on emissions
will force manufacturers to relocate to regions with less
stringent rules. That worries some in Germany, which emits more
CO2 than any other European country and depends on manufacturing
for a larger share of its economy than its neighbours or the
United States.
The opportunity is to harness technology to convert waste
gases into useful materials, making German firms pioneers in
climate protection.
Steel and technology group Thyssenkrupp has formed a
consortium to process CO2-containing waste gas from steel mills
into products such as ammonia for nitrogen fertilisers or
methanol, a basis for various chemical products.
The so-called Carbon2Chem consortium, which includes E.ON
, Akzo Nobel, Linde and Evonik
, has 15 years of development work ahead of it, but its
chemical reactor concept has vast implications.
Iron and steel makers account for 6.7 percent of global CO2
emissions, almost entirely via steel mill gases.
Under the scheme, the additional energy that is needed in
the process would come from hydrogen generated during times of
excess supply of wind and solar power.
"Basic chemicals are mainly derived from oil and gas these
days," said Thyssen's Chief Technology Officer Reinhold Achatz.
"That's exactly where steel mill gas could come in after a
successful Carbon2Chem launch. We would be re-using raw
materials that were already used in steel production."
Others, like unlisted Brain Biotech, are harnessing the
power of biology, blowing flue gases through a bacteria-filled
bubble bath.
Brain, which conducts research for chemical, cosmetics and
food companies, is genetically engineering microbes so that they
metabolise CO2 into succinic acid, a versatile raw material
whose uses include polyesters and food additives.
Elsewhere in Europe, Spanish energy group Repsol
and rival Shell are also taking organic approaches in
separate projects, seeking to boost the growth of energy crops
for biofuel by funnelling CO2 from refinery gases into
greenhouses.
While most of these schemes rely in part on public-sector
funding, companies say their willingness to spend millions on
climate projects will depend on staying competitive as more
energy-related levies loom.
"GIVE US A CHANCE"
Thyssenkrupp, facing fierce competition from Chinese rivals,
says higher prices for carbon emission rights would throw the
entire European steel industry into doubt, and that its steel
mills are already pushing the limits of energy efficiency.
It plans, with its partners, to invest 1 billion euros ($1.1
billion) in a full-blown chemical reactor by 2030 if its pilot
is successful.
"Politicians need to give us a chance for there to be a
steel industry in Germany in 2030 at all so that we can
implement this project," said Achatz.
That echoes a common worry in industrial boardrooms: that
Berlin's efforts to spearhead the fight against greenhouse gases
will only drive energy-intensive operations to less regulated
centres overseas.
After Group of Seven leaders pledged in June to abandon
fossil fuels by the end of the century, the chief executive of
German chemicals and oil group BASF quipped: "You
also have to stop breathing, because we are all emitting CO2".
But behind the rhetoric, creative approaches are
mushrooming. Bayer's Covestro is planning to put a polyurethane
foam production line on stream next year that will replace some
of the petrochemical precursor materials with CO2.
Covestro is seeking to apply the concept, which hinges on
chemical catalysts prodding CO2 molecules into recombining into
something useful, to other production lines.
Spain's Repsol is working on a plastics project, dubbed
Neospol, that is based on similar principles.
(Additional reporting by Rodrigo de Miguel in Madrid and
Georgina Prodhan in Frankfurt; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)