MUMBAI Oct 14 Indian tea producer Harrisons
Malayalam Ltd expects revenue to fall by a tenth this
fiscal year due to lower prices and also reduced output as a
result of erratic rainfall caused by climate change, its chief
executive said.
The company's tea production is expected to fall about 3
percent in 2014 to 15.5 million kg, N. Dharmaraj told the
Reuters Global Climate Change Summit on Tuesday.
"It (climate change) is quite serious. The overall quantum
of the rainfall has remained the same but the distribution has
been very erratic," he said.
Revenue in the current fiscal year ending March 2015 would
also be hit by a drop in tea prices, which are likely to fall by
6-7 percent this year, the CEO said.
Harrisons Malayalam, India's fifth-biggest tea producer, had
revenue of 3.3 billion rupees ($53.8 million) in its 2013/14
fiscal year.
OUTPUT
Tea output in India, the world's second-biggest producer
after China, has been affected by a rise in temperatures in
tea-growing areas and a change in rainfall patterns.
India's output in the first eight months of 2014 was 702.14
million kg, down from 709.36 million kg in the same period last
year, as a dry spell earlier this year hit plucking in
top-producing Assam state, according to the state-run Tea Board.
Dharmaraj said Harrisons' annual output was expected to rise
to about 20 million kg in the next four to five years as it
produces more orthodox grade tea for export destinations by
reducing output of the crush-tear-curl (CTC) grade that it sells
in local market.
The company is also aiming for exports to make up 25 percent
of its overall revenue in five years' time from 15 percent now,
with plans to tap new markets in west Asia and North Africa, he
said in a phone interview.
(1 US dollar = 61.3850 Indian rupee)
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by
Pravin Char)