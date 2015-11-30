(Adds Hollande comments)
PARIS Nov 30 The fights against terrorism and
global warming are closely linked, French President Francois
Hollande said on Monday as world leaders met in Paris for
climate change talks two weeks after deadly Islamist militant
attacks in France's capital.
More than 150 world leaders arrived at United Nations
climate change talks in Paris armed with promises and
accompanied by high expectations as they look to hold back the
Earth's rising temperature.
Hollande reiterated that a deal to try to keep any further
increase in global temperatures to below 2 degrees Celsius
needed to be "universal, differentiated and binding", with
richer countries contributing more than poorer ones.
"I can't separate the fight with terrorism from the fight
against global warming," he said at the opening of the talks.
"These are two big global challenges we have to face up to,
because we have to leave our children more than a world freed of
terror, we also owe them a planet protected from catastrophes."
World peace is at stake in the talks, he said.
After decades of struggling negotiations marked by the
failure of a previous summit in Copenhagen six years ago, some
form of landmark agreement appears all but assured by
mid-December.
Hollande warned that there could not be a vague agreement.
"To resolve the climate crisis, good will, statements of
intent are not enough," Hollande said, telling world leaders
that the future of humanity rested on their shoulders. "We are
at breaking point."
(Reporting by John Irish; Writing by Andrew Callus; Editing by
James Regan)