PARIS, Sept 7 French President Francois Hollande
warned on Monday that there was a risk that talks in Paris later
this year to reach a global agreement on combating climate
change could fail.
"There is even a risk of failure. Not all the contributions
have arrived ... financing does not follow the big
announcements," Hollande told a news conference.
He said France would focus over the next three months on
ensuring there was $100 billion in place to tackle climate
change by 2020.
"It is the key. There is the binding agreement and
contributions ... but there will not be an agreement if there is
no firm commitment on financing," he said.
The Paris talks run from Nov. 30 until Dec. 11.
"There has to be a pre-accord on the question of financing
so that leaders come to Paris knowing there is certainty we will
be able to conclude," Hollande said.
"If we don't conclude, and there are no substantial measures
to ensure the transition, it won't be hundreds of thousands of
refugees in the next 20 years, it will be millions."
