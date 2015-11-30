PARIS Nov 30 The fights against terrorism and
global warming are closely linked, French President Francois
Hollande said as world leaders met in Paris for climate change
talks two weeks after deadly Islamist militant attacks in the
French capital.
Hollande also reiterated that any deal to try to keep any
further rise in global temperatures down to 2 degrees centigrade
needed to be "universal, differentiated and binding," with
richer countries contributing more than poor ones.
"I can't separate the fight with terrorism from the fight
against global warming," he said at the opening of the talks.
"These are two big global challenges we have to face up to,
because we have to leave our children more than a world freed of
terror, we also owe them a planet protected from catastrophes."
World peace is at stake in the talks, he said.
