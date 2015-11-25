GENEVA Nov 25 This year is set to be the
hottest on record and 2016 could be even hotter due to the
current El Niño weather pattern, the U.N. weather agency said on
Wednesday.
The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said global
average surface temperatures in 2015 were likely to reach what
it called the "symbolic and significant milestone" of 1° Celsius
above the pre-industrial era.
"This is due to a combination of a strong El Niño and
human-induced global warming," the WMO said in a statement.
Next week world leaders will gather in Paris to discuss
plans to curb greenhouse gas emissions and prevent world
temperatures rising beyond 2 degrees above pre-industrial
levels.
The El Nino weather pattern, marked by warming sea-surface
temperatures in the Pacific Ocean, causes extremes such as
scorching weather and flooding. Meteorologists expect El Nino to
peak between October and January and to be one of the strongest
on record.
A preliminary estimate based on data from January to October
showed that the global average surface temperature for 2015 was
around 0.73 °C above the 1961-1990 average of 14.0°C, and
approximately 1°C above the pre-industrial 1880-1899 period, the
WMO said.
"This is all bad news for the planet," WMO Secretary-General
Michel Jarraud said in a statement.
The years 2011-2015 have also been the hottest five year
period on record, with temperatures about 0.57 °C (1.01 degrees
Fahrenheit) above the 1961-1990 reference period.
Global ocean temperatures were unprecedented during the
period, and several land areas -- including the continental
United States, Australia, Europe, South America and Russia --
broke previous temperature records by large margins.
"The world's ten warmest years have all occurred since 1998,
with eight of them being since 2005," the WMO said.
Next year may yet be even warmer, since levels of greenhouse
gases in the atmosphere have risen to a new record every year
for the past 30 years, and the El Niño phenomenon is likely to
continue into 2016.
"The year whose annual mean temperature is likely to be most
strongly influenced by the current El Niño is 2016 rather than
2015," the WMO said.
(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)