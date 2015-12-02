PARIS, Dec 2 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Ending hunger by
2030, one of 17 global goals adopted in September, can only
happen if more money and effort are invested in helping people
cope with climate change impacts, the head of the U.N.'s food
aid agency said.
Extreme weather that is worsening as the planet warms -
including stronger storms and longer droughts - are having a
growing impact on the poorest and most vulnerable people, said
World Food Programme (WFP) Executive Director Ertharin Cousin.
Yet the world knows how to protect those communities, and
must now find the money to put the right policies into action,
she said.
"Without the climate change investments in adaptation ...
and the changes in our response, we cannot achieve zero hunger.
It's impossible," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in an
interview on the sidelines of U.N. climate talks in Paris.
For example, droughts hitting people in Africa's arid Sahel
region repeatedly make them weaker each time, and bouncing back
becomes more difficult, she said.
It takes a vulnerable person about three years to recover
financially from a significant shock, she noted.
The challenge, she said, is supporting those people to adapt
"by providing them with the tools that will achieve the elusive
state of being we talk about as 'resilience' - which will help
them endure these cyclical impacts", she said.
PREPARING BEFORE THE CRISIS
The WFP is seeking $400 million for a new scheme called
FoodSECuRE that aims to release funds for disaster preparedness
and response before a crisis occurs, while also paying for
resilience-building activities afterwards.
So far, Norway has donated $2 million, which has been used
to help farmers in Guatemala and Zimbabwe get ready for the
effects of the strong El Nino weather phenemon unfolding now.
They have been trained to grow drought-resistant crops and
to change their methods to conserve both soil and water, so that
even if the harvest is bad people will still have food on the
table, the WFP said.
FoodSECuRE, the Food Security Climate Resilience Facility,
will also provide more funds for aid during a hunger crisis, and
once it is over, equip people to deal with the next flood or
drought by boosting nutrition to make children stronger, or
providing hardier seeds and improving crop yields.
"Our ability to build resilience in those populations is
directly related to (their) needs in the next disaster," Cousin
said.
Donors have shown significant interest in the new scheme,
she added. The WFP may also seek backing from the fledgling
Green Climate Fund, which was set up under U.N. talks to help
developing countries tackle climate change.
Cousin said her agency was happy with the way the draft text
for a new global climate agreement, due to be hammered out in
Paris by the end of next week, reflected how climate change
threatens food security.
She said she hoped the issue would not get lost in the
process of shortening the text from more than 50 pages now.
In the past 10 years, around half of the WFP's humanitarian
responses have been to climate-related disasters, she noted.
A new mapping tool, produced by the WFP and Britain's Met
Office Hadley Centre, shows levels of vulnerability to
climate-related food insecurity are highest in sub-Saharan
Africa.
Millions of people will be more at risk of hunger by the
2050s irrespective of whether greenhouse gas emissions decline,
due to delayed warming from previous emissions, it projects.
But much of the associated increase in vulnerability to food
insecurity could be offset by adapting to climate impacts, the
tool shows.
