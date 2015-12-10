PARIS Dec 10 Exhausted global climate
negotiators resumed wrestling over the language of an agreement
on Thursday morning after talks that dragged through the night
failed to bridge gaps between rich and developing countries.
French Foreign Minister Lauren Fabius, who is chairing the
U.N. conference, said he still planned to issue a penultimate
draft on Thursday afternoon with as few disagreements or
bracketed passages as possible to pave the way for a last round
of revisions.
"We will now try to move towards a final agreement," he told
U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon as they met in the conference
hall before talks resumed.
Fabius has insisted that an accord to curb the greenhouse
gas emissions that are accelerating global warming must be
finished by Friday, the meeting's official closing date, rather
than overrunning in the manner of previous conferences.
But ministers and negotiators from 195 countries remain
divided over fundamental issues. They include which countries
would be expected to shell out the hundreds of billions of
dollars required to help developing countries shift from fossil
fuels to lower-carbon energy sources.
That sticking point has accentuated backroom tensions
between U.S. and China over what U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry has referred to as the "minimalist" approach by countries
that could make a greater financial contribution.
For their part, the Chinese avoided discussing specific
details but said they saw room for compromise.
1.5 DEGREES OR 2?
"There will be another draft today where more square
brackets will be removed but, most importantly, we need more
consultations with our colleagues," said Gao Feng, one of the
Chinese negotiators. "On Friday or Saturday we may get there."
The talks have also revived differences on how ambitious the
deal should be in trying to control the rise in the earth's
temperatures.
A large block of developing nations are insisting that the
agreement include the longer-term goal of keeping temperatures
to a rise of 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) over
pre-industrial levels, even though The cuts in carbon emissions
that countries have pledged to make over the coming decade would
not come close to that level.
Many participants remain haunted by the calamitous failure
to get a deal in Copenhagen in 2009, the last time the world
tried to reach a consensus on dealing with climate change.
This time, said Alex Hanafi, head of climate change strategy
for the U.S.-based Environmental Defense Fund, "there really is
a desire to get a deal, but the open question is whether it will
be a strong deal or a weak deal".
Jose Ramos-Horta, a former president of East Timor and Nobel
Peace Prize laureate who is part of his country's negotiating
team, said that no nation should expect to get all they want
from an accord.
"A treaty is not a Bible. We can also review," he told
Reuters, suggesting that whatever is agreed in Paris could be
revised and toughened in the future.
