By Alister Doyle and Barbara Lewis
PARIS, Dec 12 At the tail end of the hottest
year on record, climate negotiators in Paris will aim on
Saturday to seal a landmark accord that will transform the
world's fossil fuel-driven economy within decades and turn the
tide on global warming.
After four years of fraught U.N. talks often pitting the
interests of rich nations against poor, imperilled island states
against rising economic powerhouses, French Foreign Minister
Laurent Fabius will unveil the latest text of a climate deal on
Saturday at 9 a.m. (0800 GMT).
He hopes to secure a sweeping agreement to curb rising
greenhouse gas emissions within hours. If that fails, the talks
could run into Sunday.
Officials from 195 nations were locked in negotiations
through the night, seeking to resolve the final sticking points,
none seemingly insurmountable: the phrasing of a goal for
phasing out carbon emissions later this century; the frequency
of further negotiations meant to encourage even faster
action.
"All the conditions are in place to have a universal,
ambitious final deal," Fabius told reporters late on Friday,
urging a drive to resolve what are still deep disagreements on
issues such as finance for developing nations.
"There has never been such a strong momentum."
The result, including pledges to expand billions of dollars
in funding to ease the shift to low-carbon fuels and to help
developing nations cope with impacts of climate change ranging
from floods to heat waves, is likely to be hailed by many for
its ambition, while vilified by others for its lack thereof.
If successful, it will be a powerful symbol to world
citizens and a signal to investors -- for the first time in more
than two decades, the world will have a common vision for
cutting back on the greenhouse gas emissions blamed for
overheating the planet, and a roadmap for ending two centuries
of fossil fuel dominance.
By charting a common course, they hope executives and
investors will be more willing to spend trillions of dollars to
replace coal-fired power with solar panels and windmills.
"It will be up to business, consumers, citizens and
particularly investors to finish the job," said Hans Joachim
Schellnhuber, Director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate
Impact Research.
Yet unlike the Kyoto Protocol, the last major climate deal
agreed in 1997, the Paris pact will not be a legally binding
treaty, something that would almost certainly fail to pass the
U.S. Congress. Instead, it will be largely up to each nation to
pursue greener growth in its own way, making good on detailed
pledges submitted ahead of the two-week summit.
And in the United States, many Republicans will see the pact
as a dangerous endeavour that threatens to trade economic
prosperity for an uncertain if greener future.
A deal in Paris would mark a legacy-defining achievement for
U.S. President Barack Obama, who has warned not to "condemn our
children to a planet beyond their capacity to repair", and puts
to rest the previous climate summit in Copenhagen six years ago,
when attempts to agree even deeper carbon curbs failed.
A LATE BREAK
Leaders of vulnerable low-lying nations -- who brought
together more than 100 nations in a "high ambition coalition" at
the talks, striving for the strongest possible language -- have
portrayed the Paris talks as the last chance to avoid the
catastrophic consequences of rising temperatures.
Without joining together for immediate action, they had
warned, greenhouse gas emissions would be certain to push the
planet's ecosystem beyond what scientists view as a tipping
point: 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial
temperatures. It is already 1 degree C higher.
The current draft seeks to restrain the rise to "well below
2C", a more ambitious goal than past efforts stopping at 2C, but
one that faced opposition from some oil-exporting nations.
While scientists say national pledges thus far are still too
little to prevent that happening, the agreement should set out a
roadmap for steadily increasing or 'ratcheting up' those
measures in order to head off calamity. How often to do so was
one of the few remaining points of dissention.
President Xi Jinping has promised that carbon dioxide
emissions from China's rapidly developing economy will start
falling from around 2030, and does not want to revisit the
target. Delegates said China had also reasserted demands that
developed nations do far more to curb greenhouse gas emissions,
mostly the result of burning coal, gas and oil.
A final deal is expected to provide developing nations
greater financial security as they wean themselves away from
coal-fired power, and also suffer the financial consequences of
a warming climate on the earth's flora and fauna.
Rich nations are likely to increase and extend an earlier
pledge to provide $100 billion a year in funding by 2020, one of
the principal sticking points.
The strength of that commitment was still being crafted late
on Friday, with some of the negotiators showing the effects of a
two-week-long diplomatic marathon.
"There will be a new draft text tomorrow and hopefully a
final agreement. I hope so because I want to go back home," said
Izabella Teixeira, Brazil's minister of environment. "I love
France but I miss Brazil too much."
(Reporting By Emmanuel Jarry, Bate Felix, Lesley Wroughton,
Nina Chestney and David Stanway; Editing by Janet Lawrence)