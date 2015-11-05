(Removes typo in para 1)
* Climate finance could be deal-breaker in Paris talks
* EU contributions stagnant, but promise to "scale-up"
* Campaigners hope EU has a plan B
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, Nov 5 European finance ministers are
likely to agree on Tuesday to provide more cash to help the
world adapt to global warming, which campaigners say will be too
weak for a successful outcome to the Paris talks on a new
climate deal.
Poor nations have said climate finance will be the biggest
issue for the Paris negotiations that begin on Nov. 30.
A draft document prepared for next Tuesday's meeting of EU
finance ministers says the European Union's climate finance
contribution for 2014 was 14.5 billion euros ($15.8 billion),
which compares to 9.5 billion euros in 2013 and an estimated
13.6 billion so far this year.
The 28 member states, it says, are committed to "scaling up
the mobilisation of climate finance" to contribute their share
of the rich world's goal collectively to provide $100 billion
per year from 2020.
Environment campaigners say such language is not enough and
that the European Union has yet to provide sufficient
transparency to prove the funding is new cash, rather than aid
money that has been already handed out and relabelled as climate
funding.
Their hope is the European Union's negotiators will have a
plan B to ensure climate finance does not become a deal-breaker
in Paris.
"They will not be showing their full hand ahead of the final
negotiations, so one would hope that they are developing back-up
plans," Lies Craeynest, a policy adviser at Oxfam, said.
Although the fund of $100 billion per year is to be provided
exclusively by the developed world, Oxfam says developing
countries are already forced to pour resources into adapting to
more extreme weather linked to global warming.
The campaign group has estimated African nations pay $5
billion each year to adapt.
Beyond the traditional rich nations, meanwhile, China has
offered the biggest single funding pledge, announcing in
September it would provide $3 billion, which Oxfam said was a
significant signal, although it was seeking more detail.
Diplomats, speaking on condition of anonymity, said they
expected the document on climate finance to be adopted without
major changes on Tuesday.
($1 = 0.9192 euros)
