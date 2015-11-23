* Paris climate summit seeks action beyond 2020 by all
nations
* 2015 set to be warmest on record
* Obama, Xi, among leaders seeking cut reliance on fossil
fuels
By Alister Doyle
Nov 23 Next week, in the waning days of what is
set to be the hottest year on record, world leaders meet on the
outskirts of Paris for a summit that seeks nothing less than to
steer the global economy away from its ever-growing reliance on
fossil fuels.
The challenge is enormous and has proven elusive in the
past. The U.N.-sponsored talks are aimed at getting 195
countries to agree on a path for cutting the greenhouse gas
emissions which scientists say have raised global temperatures
and begun upending the earth's climate.
Opening the summit at Le Bourget on Nov. 30, heads of
government from big carbon burning countries such as U.S.
President Barack Obama and China's Xi Jinping will seek common
cause with leaders from the smallest emitters in Africa and
island states.
When it concludes two weeks later on Dec. 11 - give or take
a couple of days for last-minute wrangling - their negotiators
are likely to claim success in committing both rich and
developing nations to weaning the world off the coal and oil
resources that gave rise to the Industrial Revolution.
"Done right, it will shape the economy of the 21st century,"
said Andrew Steer, head of the World Resources Institute
think-tank. Done wrong, critics warn, the consequences could be
catastrophic.
For climate scientists who overwhelmingly say that
continuing to burn carbon even at today's pace will raise global
temperatures by several degrees, a weak agreement will trigger
inhospitable changes to the earth's climate systems.
A hotter planet would see dire - if hard to perfectly
predict - effects: rising seas, more intense storms and droughts
on land and extinction for vast numbers of life forms in warmer,
more acidic oceans.
Yet an array of other voices contend that severing the
global economy from its foundations on coal, oil and gas risks
unleashing pain of its own: rising energy costs that would deny
the world's poor affordable power essential to improving their
lives, and wound entire industries in wealthy countries.
Reconciling those forces has stumbled in past UN-backed
talks. The last attempt to strike a global agreement collapsed
in rancour in Copenhagen in 2009, when a few developing
countries balked at a deal they said did not go far enough in
requiring industrialised nations to cut their emissions.
Chastened by Copenhagen and aware that another failure could
dissolve any remaining appetite for collective action,
expectations for Paris have been kept lower.
And the mood will be sombre, amid tight security after the
attacks that killed 130 people in Paris.
FROM DRAFT TO DEAL
Negotiators still have to resolve deep differences in a
51-page draft but much of the work, including new
policies and regulations meant to curtail high-carbon energy
use, has already been done back home.
About 170 countries have submitted plans for curbing
emissions beyond 2020 - including some like Sudan or Bolivia
that blocked the deal in Copenhagen.
China, reluctant to submit to any outside oversight of its
carbon pledges six years ago, has promised to steer its
coal-powered economy onto a greener path.
And there will be no repeat of the 1997 Kyoto Protocol that
mandated specific reductions for rich nations. The agreement is
unlikely to carry the force of international law, something the
European Union wants dearly but the United States opposes.
Instead, most nations now seem willing to commit to reviews
of their policies every five years as a means of holding each
other to account.
For those pushing a tough accord, the urgency has been
cranked up by the latest temperature data: 2015 is on track to
be the warmest since records began in the mid-19th century.
Several scientific studies project that pledges made so far
will - at best - hold the world to temperature rises of anywhere
from 2.7 degrees to 3 or even 3.5 above pre-industrial times by
2100. That's well above an agreed 2-degree UN limit.
But there is optimism, too. Leaders of all major emitting
countries have expressed support for an accord. Businesses, city
mayors and religious leaders including Pope Francis have urged
greater action to protect the environment.
Even Europe's major oil companies, such as BP and
Royal Dutch Shell, say they favour a price on carbon.
"It's almost inconceivable that there won't be an agreement
given the number of leaders who have called for it," says Alden
Meyer of the Union of Concerned Scientists.
And big shifts in energy use are under way.
Campaigns calling for investors to divest from high carbon
industries have added pressure on an already squeezed coal
industry. U.S. coal companies including Patriot Coal Corp
and Walter Energy Inc have filed for
bankruptcy as tighter regulations, falling energy prices and an
economic slowdown in China have taken a toll.
The UN says investment in renewable energy has grown 500
percent since 2004 to $270 billion in 2014, and prices have
fallen sharply. Britain, home of the Industrial Revolution, now
plans to phase out coal-fired power plants by 2025.
Even some OPEC nations are feeling the benefits of falling
prices of renewables such as solar photovoltaics (PV).
"Solar PV is cheaper than gas - even at Abu Dhabi prices,"
said Ahmad Belhoul, chief executive of the United Arab Emirates
green energy firm Masdar.
Many developing nations say the biggest obstacle to a deal
in Paris is to secure new financing to help curb their
greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to changes in their climate,
building flood defences on rivers, for example, or shifting to
drought-resistant crops.
Rich nations promised in Copenhagen to mobilise $100 billion
a year in climate finance by 2020, but are resisting targets for
higher amounts beyond that. By one estimate finance reached $62
billion in 2014.
Indeed success in Paris may ride on that age-old argument of
who pays: most developing countries have made their own promises
contingent upon financing from the wealthier states.
(Additional reporting by Sarah McFarlane in London, editing by
Jonathan Leff, Bruce Wallace and David Evans)