* Climate negotiators progress, big differences remain
* Major issue is who pays for shift to low-carbon energy
* Negotiators from 195 countries face Friday deadline
By Nina Chestney and Valerie Volcovici
PARIS, Dec 9 A week and a half of talks produced
a slimmer but still-troubled version of a climate deal on
Wednesday, with negotiators from 195 countries divided over how
far to go in curbing global temperature rises - and how to pay
for it.
"We've made progress but still a lot of work remains to be
done," French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius told delegates
gathered on the outskirts of Paris who are supposed to wrap up
an accord by Friday.
Fabius said the new text snipped 14 pages from the previous
43-page draft and settled two-thirds of the disputes over
wording. He set negotiators the task of coming up with a new
draft by Thursday afternoon.
But a string of remaining disputes, at the climax of four
years of negotiations, reflect fundamental disagreements about
which countries should shoulder the cost of moving the world to
a low-carbon energy system.
Developing countries are demanding that rich governments be
obliged to scale up climate finance from the $100 billion a year
already promised beginning in 2020.
Wealthier countries balk at language that would leave them
legally bound to do so and are pressing for an alternative plan
that would see financial resources drawn from a wider community
of donor nations such as China and others that can afford it.
Differences also remain over what is known as the "ambition"
of the agreement. That includes reviewing and toughening
promises for action in future, probably every five years, to
curb greenhouse gas emissions.
And there are sharp divisions over whether the ultimate
target of the deal should hold global warming to a 2 degree
Celsius rise (3.6 degree Fahrenheit) over pre-industrial levels,
or the 1.5 Celsius (2.7 F) that more than 100 developing nations
say is the only safe level to avert more storms, downpours and
rising seas.
CRUNCH ISSUES
On Wednesday night, major negotiating groups grumbled about
the text but accepted it as a basis for talks.
South Africa's Environment Minister Edna Molewa, speaking on
behalf of more than 130 developing nations, said it lacked legal
force to oblige rich nations to provide new funds or technology.
Luxembourg's Carole Dieschbourg, speaking for the European
Union, said "many options cross our red lines" and that the text
lacked obligations for all nations to step up action over time.
The new text drops past mentions of the global aviation and
shipping industries, which make up about 5 percent of global
emissions, and only gives indirect reference to trading
mechanisms.
Separately, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said the
United States was joining what he called a "high ambition
coalition" of about 90 nations. The group has met informally at
recent talks, but has no joint platform of demands.
"We will not accept a minimalist or barebones agreement,"
Marshall Islands Foreign Minister Tony de Brum, a member of the
coalition, told a news conference with officials including from
the European Union and the United States.
He said Paris should recognise the 1.5 degree limit.
Kerry raised a point of contention in a speech by urging
negotiators to ensure there is a way to verify whether countries
are meeting any promises they make in Paris.
Regular reviews in future are "the only way to give both the
private and public sectors confidence that the promises we're
making have weight behind them," he said.
But Kerry injected a dose of hope with an announcement of
more money for countries to defend themselves against the
effects of climate upheaval. He promised to double U.S. grants
for climate adaption to the most vulnerable countries to $860
million a year.
