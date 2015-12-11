* Fabius optimistic after extending climate talks to
Saturday
* Draft proposes rapid cuts in greenhouse gas emissions
* China, Saudi Arabia, U.S. and others stick to demands
(Adds Fabius, African Group lead negotiator comments)
By Bate Felix and Barbara Lewis
PARIS, Dec 11 French Foreign Minister Laurent
Fabius said on Friday that an ambitious global climate deal was
within reach, though political concessions were still required
to get over some last hurdles.
Fabius said he remained on track to present a final
agreement on Saturday morning, a day later than planned, that
could be adopted by consensus among the almost 200 countries
negotiating in the French capital.
The last stumbling blocks were over money, specifically how
to structure hundreds of billions of dollars in funding from
rich nations to poor ones to help them adapt to climate change.
"Evidently, not everyone will obtain 100 percent of what
they are asking," Fabius told journalists as he emerged from
discussions late Friday.
"When there are 196 parties on such a complex subject, if
everyone demands 100 percent, each and everyone will obtain zero
percent," he said. "We must have a spirit of compromise."
Despite late-in-the-game delays and a frustrating night of
talks late on Thursday, many participants said the momentum
towards an agreement was unlikely to be crushed at this stage.
"There are some very strongly held views but I also think
there is a spirit of compromise," Australian Foreign Minister
Julie Bishop said as talks moved into Friday night, past the
hour where Fabius had pledged to have the deal wrapped up.
The negotiators are trying to seal an agreement that would
bind both rich and poor nations to cut rising greenhouse gas
emissions.
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon called a 27-page draft
text on the table "a good basis" for a deal to help avert more
powerful storms, droughts, desertification and rising sea
levels. "I appeal to all parties to take a final decision for
humanity," he said.
RESISTING REVIEWS
One of the last sticking points is over how to accommodate
U.S. financial commitments. To help developing countries
navigate the shift to a low-carbon economy, rich nations have
promised to provide $100 billion in yearly funding by 2020.
Secretary of State John Kerry, the top American negotiator
in Paris, says the United States remains committed to raising
and mobilizing the billions for that pledge.
But the Obama administration cannot put financial pledges
into a legally binding accord because such spending requires
Congressional approval -- a near impossibility given Republican
hostility to any global agreement on climate change.
The U.S. refusal to do so has angered some developing
countries who want to see the money enshrined in a deal.
Others said a compromise arrangement was still the most
likely outcome.
"We know the constraints of the United States," said Xolisa
Ngwadla, lead negotiator for the African Group. "They cannot
take home an agreement that seems to be placing additional
obligations on them under this agreement because that will
require Senate approval."
In fact, it appeared increasingly unlikely that countries
would be willing to risk scuttling a consensus at this stage in
the talks.
Saudi Arabia said it would resist language in the draft
calling for a rise in global temperatures to be limited to "well
below" 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial
levels. It fears that target could jeopardise oil production.
But U.N. officials said privately they did not foresee the
Saudis pushing so far as to block an agreement. Nor did they
expect objections from other nations, such as Venezuela, that
have been obstacles in the past.
Gao Feng, the Chinese Foreign Ministry's special
representative on climate change, played down differences
between China and the United States, saying: "There are no
special differences. A deal is getting closer."
The draft text, released on Thursday, also proposes a target
of "greenhouse gas emissions neutrality in the second half of
the century".
Several climate scientists said the text should focus more
clearly on phasing out carbon dioxide, the main greenhouse gas.
They also noted the latest draft did not explicitly mention
fossil fuels, the main man-made source of carbon dioxide.
Past conferences have run aground on accusations that major
powers were cutting their own deals and shutting down the views
of smaller countries. This time, it is the big powers which have
expressed impatience at the willingness of Fabius to ensure all
views are heard.
"The French are allowing everyone to have their say," said
one senior European official.
Still, the big powers exercised their own back channels.
China's President Xi Jinping spoke with U.S. President
Barack Obama by telephone on Friday and said their countries,
the top emitters of greenhouse gases, should step up efforts to
reach a climate change deal, Chinese state media reported.
.
Xi said the two nations "must strengthen coordination with
all parties and work together to ensure the Paris climate summit
reaches an accord as scheduled", according to state television.
(Reporting By Emmanuel Jarry, Alister Doyle, Nina Chestney,
Barbara Lewis and David Stanway, and David Stanway Lesley
Wroughton; Writing by Alister Doyle and Jonathan Leff; Editing
by Janet Lawrence)