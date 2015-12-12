* Fabius gavels approval of climate deal within minutes
* Landmark pact commits rich and poor to acting on emissions
* Sets path to greener growth, away from fossil fuels
* Obama calls pact 'the best chance' to save the planet
(Adds Obama, paragraph 9)
By Alister Doyle and Barbara Lewis
PARIS, Dec 12 The global climate summit in Paris
forged a landmark agreement on Saturday, setting the course for
a historic transformation of the world's fossil fuel-driven
economy within decades in a bid to arrest global warming.
After four years of fraught U.N. talks often pitting the
interests of rich nations against poor, imperilled island states
against rising economic powerhouses, French Foreign Minister
Laurent Fabius declared the pact adopted, to the standing
applause and whistles of delegates from almost 200 nations.
"With a small hammer you can achieve great things," Fabius
said as he gavelled the agreement, capping two weeks of tense
negotiations at the summit on the outskirts of the French
capital.
Hailed as the first truly global climate deal, committing
both rich and poor nations to reining in rising emissions blamed
for warming the planet, it sets out a sweeping, long-term goal
of eliminating net manmade greenhouse gas output this century.
"It is a victory for all of the planet and for future
generations," said U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, who led
the U.S. negotiations in Paris.
"We have set a course here. The world has come together
around an agreement that will empower us to chart a new path for
our planet, a smart and responsible path, a sustainable path."
It also creates a system to encourage nations to step up
voluntary domestic efforts to curb emissions, and provides
billions more dollars to help poor nations cope with the
transition to a greener economy powered by renewable energy.
Calling it "ambitious and balanced", Fabius said the accord
would mark a "historic turning point" in efforts to avert the
potentially disastrous consequences of an overheated planet.
For U.S. President Barack Obama, it is a legacy-defining
accomplishment that, he said at the White House, represents "the
best chance we have to save the one planet that we've got."
The final agreement was essentially unchanged from a draft
unveiled earlier in the day, including a more ambitious
objective of restraining the rise in temperatures to "well
below" 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above
pre-industrial levels, a mark scientists fear could be a tipping
point for the climate. Until now the line was drawn only at 2
degrees.
In some ways, its success was assured before the summit
began: 187 nations have submitted detailed national plans for
how they will contain the rise in greenhouse gas emissions,
commitments that are the core of the Paris deal.
While leaving each country to pursue those measures on its
own, the agreement finally sets a common vision and course of
action after years of bickering over how to move forward.
Officials hope a unified stance will be a powerful symbol
for world citizens and a potent signal to the executives and
investors they are counting on to spend trillions of dollars to
replace coal-fired power with solar panels and windmills.
"This agreement establishes a clear path to decarbonize the
global economy within the lifetimes of many people alive today,"
said Paul Polman, the CEO of consumer goods maker Unilever and a
leading advocate for sustainable business practices. Polman said
it will "drive real change in the real economy".
TOO MUCH, OR NOT ENOUGH?
While some climate change activists and U.S. Republicans
will likely find fault with the accord - either for failing to
take sufficiently drastic action, or for overreacting to an
uncertain threat - many of the estimated 30,000 officials,
academics and campaigners who set up camp on the outskirts of
Paris say they see it as a long-overdue turning point.
Six years after the previous climate summit in Copenhagen
ended in failure and acrimony, the Paris pact appears to have
rebuilt much of the trust required for a concerted global effort
to combat climate change, delegates said.
"Whereas we left Copenhagen scared of what comes next, we'll
leave Paris inspired to keep fighting," said David Turnbull of
Oil Change International, a research and advocacy organisation
opposed to fossil fuel production.
Most climate activists reacted positively, encouraged by
long-term targets that were more ambitious than they expected,
while warning it was only the first step of many.
"Today we celebrate, tomorrow we have to work," European
Climate Commissioner Miguel Arias Canete said.
From the outset, some criticized the deal for setting too
low a bar for success. Scientists warned that the envisaged
national emissions cuts will not be enough to keep warming to
less than 2 degrees Celsius.
Unlike the Kyoto Protocol, the last major climate deal
reached in 1997, the Paris pact will also not be a fully legally
binding treaty, something that would almost certainly fail to
pass the U.S. Congress.
In the United States, many Republicans will see the pact as
a dangerous endeavour that threatens to trade economic
prosperity for an uncertain if greener future. Some officials
fear U.S. progress could stall if a Republican is elected
president next year, a concern Kerry brushed aside.
DESTINIES BOUND
After talks that extended into early morning, the draft text
showed how officials had resolved the stickiest points.
In a win for vulnerable low-lying nations who had portrayed
the summit as the last chance to avoid the existential threat of
rising seas, nations would "pursue efforts" to limit the rise in
temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), as
they had hoped.
"Our head is above water," said Olai Uludong, ambassador on
climate change for the Pacific island state of Palau.
While scientists say pledges thus far could see global
temperatures rise by as much as 3.7 degrees Celsius (6.7 degrees
Fahrenheit), the agreement also lays out a roadmap for checking
up on progress. The first "stocktake" would occur in 2023, with
further reviews every five years to steadily increase or
"ratchet up" those measures.
It softened that requirement for countries with longer-term
plans extending to 2030, such as China, which had resisted
revisiting its goal before then.
And for the first time, the world has agreed on a
longer-term aspiration for reaching a peak in greenhouse
emissions "as soon as possible" and achieving a balance between
output of manmade greenhouse gases and absorption - by forests
or the oceans - by the second half of this century.
It also requires rich nations to maintain a $100 billion a
year funding pledge beyond 2020, and use that figure as a
"floor" for further support agreed by 2025, providing greater
financial security to developing nations as they wean themselves
away from coal-fired power.
(Reporting By Emmanuel Jarry, Bate Felix, Lesley Wroughton,
Nina Chestney, Richard Valdmanis, Valerie Volcovici, Bruce
Wallace and David Stanway; Editing by Jonathan Leff and Clelia
Oziel)