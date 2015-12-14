BRUSSELS Dec 14 New European targets on cutting emissions to align with the Paris climate deal will be the work of the European Commission that takes office in 2019, Europe's climate chief said on Monday.

As its contribution to the U.N. quest to limit global warming, the European Union has agreed to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by at least 40 percent by 2030 versus 1990 levels.

It now has to hammer out legislation on sharing that cut among the 28 EU member states, which is expected to be a tough two-year battle.

Poland, whose conservative government elected in October made clear its determination to stick to coal, the most polluting of the fossil fuels, is likely to complicate the debate.

While the Paris accord aims to "pursue efforts" to limit temperature rises to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), the Commission's planning so far is based on trying to cap global warming at 2 degrees Celsius compared with pre-industrial levels.

In 2018, the U.N. will provide a progress report on how much more work governments need to do, which will require the European Union to revise its goals.

"In 2020, we can come along with more ambition. It will be for the next Commission to lead this process," Arias Canete said. He took office in late 2014 for a five-year term.

Climate activists say 2020 is far too late and the Commission should be using the next two years of legislative debate to drive through deeper cuts.

"There is no way the Commission can justify its current limit (at least 40 percent) as in line with 1.5 degrees and it's only even in line with 2 degrees if you perform analytical gymnastics," Brook Riley, a campaigner at Friends of the Earth Europe, said. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis)