BRUSSELS Dec 14 New European targets on cutting
emissions to align with the Paris climate deal will be the work
of the European Commission that takes office in 2019, Europe's
climate chief said on Monday.
As its contribution to the U.N. quest to limit global
warming, the European Union has agreed to reduce its greenhouse
gas emissions by at least 40 percent by 2030 versus 1990 levels.
It now has to hammer out legislation on sharing that cut
among the 28 EU member states, which is expected to be a tough
two-year battle.
Poland, whose conservative government elected in October
made clear its determination to stick to coal, the most
polluting of the fossil fuels, is likely to complicate the
debate.
While the Paris accord aims to "pursue efforts" to limit
temperature rises to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees
Fahrenheit), the Commission's planning so far is based on trying
to cap global warming at 2 degrees Celsius compared with
pre-industrial levels.
In 2018, the U.N. will provide a progress report on how much
more work governments need to do, which will require the
European Union to revise its goals.
"In 2020, we can come along with more ambition. It will be
for the next Commission to lead this process," Arias Canete
said. He took office in late 2014 for a five-year term.
Climate activists say 2020 is far too late and the
Commission should be using the next two years of legislative
debate to drive through deeper cuts.
"There is no way the Commission can justify its current
limit (at least 40 percent) as in line with 1.5 degrees and it's
only even in line with 2 degrees if you perform analytical
gymnastics," Brook Riley, a campaigner at Friends of the Earth
Europe, said.
