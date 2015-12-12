WASHINGTON Dec 12 International Monetary Fund
chief Christine Lagarde on Saturday hailed the landmark accord
reached in Paris "a critical step forward" for addressing global
climate change in the 21st century and said her key message is
to "price carbon right."
"Governments must now put words into actions, in particular
by implementing policies that make effective progress on the
mitigation pledges they have made," Lagarde said in a statement.
"That is why my key message is to price carbon right and to do
it now."
"Charging for the emissions of fossil fuels puts in place
the needed incentives for low-carbon investments; it also
provides revenues to safeguard the poor, reduce debt, and lower
the burden of other taxes on households and businesses," Lagarde
added. "We look forward to dialogue on carbon pricing and
helping governments put this vital policy into practice."
