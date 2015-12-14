* No impact of climate agreement on India coal
plans-official
* Funds for coal projects by state company
available-official
By Krishna N. Das and Tommy Wilkes
NEW DELHI, Dec 14 India still plans to double
coal output by 2020 and to rely on the resource for decades
afterwards, a senior official said on Monday, days after 190-odd
countries agreed to begin reining in rising greenhouse gas
emissions this decade.
India, the world's third-largest carbon emitter, is
dependant on coal for about two-thirds of its energy needs and
has vowed to mine more of the fuel to power its resource-hungry
economy while also pledging to raise clean energy generation.
"Our dependence on coal will continue. There are no other
alternatives available," Anil Swarup, the top bureaucrat in the
coal ministry, told Reuters. "Nothing has changed (following the
Paris accord)."
While India has plans to add 30 times more solar-powered
generation capacity by 2022, there were limitations to clean
energy and coal would remain the most efficient energy source
for decades, he said.
Even though many international lenders are turning their
backs on financing new coal projects in favour of gas and
renewable energy, India should have few difficulties in
financing dozens more new mines.
State-owned producer Coal India, for example, has
enough internal cash resources to drive more production, he
said.
The global United Nations summit in Paris forged an
agreement on Saturday to set the course for an historic
transformation of the world's fossil fuel-driven economy within
decades, including eliminating net manmade greenhouse gas
emissions.
The accord commits poor and rich countries to curbing carbon
emissions blamed for warming the planet.
Environmentalists worry that despite India's commitment to
renewable energy, its rising use of coal at a time when many
Western nations are rejecting the dirty fossil fuel will tip the
balance in the world's fight against climate change.
India is targeting to more than double coal output to 1.5
billion tonnes this decade.
India says its per capita carbon emissions are far below the
world average and that coal provides the cheapest energy for
rapid industrialisation that would lift millions out of poverty.
(Reporting by Krishna N. Das and Tommy Wilkes)