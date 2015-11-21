A rag picker walks past a heap of wooden logs on the outskirts of Jammu February 4, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

PARIS Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi clearly backs the goal of limiting global warming to no more than 2 degrees Celsius from pre-industrial levels, a source close to French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on Saturday.

Leaders from 195 nations will meet from Nov. 30 to Dec. 11 in Paris to try to nail down an agreement after the last global climate change conference in Copenhagen in 2009 collapsed.

Fabius, who will chair the conference, has embarked on a three-day tour to make sure big emerging nations are on board. He was in India on Friday and will be in South Africa on Sunday before heading to Brazil on Monday.

"Narendra Modi said he wanted an agreement in Paris and that India shared without ambiguity the 2 degree goal" the French source said.

The aim of limiting average global warming to 2 degrees above pre-industrial times was agreed in 2010 in Mexico.

It was reaffirmed at meeting of G20 leaders in mid-November but only after tough discussions as France and other European countries lobbied for its insertion in the final G20 statement.

