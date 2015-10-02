Egypt starts weaning itself off foreign gas as output surges
* Egypt seeking to defer up to 25 LNG cargoes this year-trade
Oct 2 India has unveiled a target to cut emissions intensity of its GDP by 33-35 percent by 2030 from 2005 levels, according to a submission to the United Nations.
India also said it was aiming for 40 percent cumulative installed power capacity from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030.
Preliminary estimates indicate that India would need to spend around $206 billion between 2015 and 2030 for implementing adaptation actions in agriculture, forestry, fisheries infrastructure, water resources and ecosystems, said the submission. (Reporting by Ed Davies; Editing by Mark Bendeich)
BRUSSELS, May 11 British vacuum cleaner maker Dyson won an appeal on Thursday at the top EU court, allowing it to relaunch its challenge to EU rules on energy efficiency labelling.