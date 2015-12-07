(Adds background, fund manager quotes)
By Bate Felix
PARIS Dec 7 Momentum among institutional
investors to divest from carbon-intensive companies is picking
up, making them potential game changers in curbing emissions,
the head of a Swedish state pension fund said on Monday.
His comments at a business forum on the sidelines of the UN
climate summit in Paris came as a number of big pension funds
said they were actively seeking to buy into renewable energy or
companies that reduce their climate risk, and in some cases are
working with governments to promote green spending.
"Institutional investors as the universal owners of
corporations, and as the largest pool of capital, are entering
the game," said Mats Andersson, chief executive officer of the
Swedish national government pension fund AP4, which has 276
billion ($32 billion) under management.
Another fund, AP2, said last week it had divested from
coal-fired power utilities.
Such investors "have also started to rid their large core
and mainstream investment portfolios of the risks linked to
climate change and, in particular, the risks associated with the
transition to a low-carbon economy," Andersson told the forum.
Saker Nusseibeh, CEO of Hermes Investment Management with
29.5 billion pounds ($44 billion) under management and 146.6
billion under advice, said "smart money" in the investment
community was going green.
"We are underweight fossil fuels, we are underweight on
companies with a high carbon footprint," Nusseibeh told Reuters.
Torben Moger Pedersen, who heads PensionDanmark with a total
asset base of $25 billion, said the group had significantly
increased its exposure to wind, biomass and solar power over the
last five years. "It is 10 percent of our total asset base," he
told Reuters.
Also in Paris on Monday, two institutional investors, German
insurer Allianz SE and ABP, a pension fund for Dutch
government and education sector workers, jointly said they will
join a group of investors who have pledged to fight climate
change through their investments.
Launched last year, the group called Portfolio
Decarbonization Coalition (PDC) now includes 25 institutional
investor currently overseeing the gradual "decarbonisation" of
assets under management worth $600 billion.
"Climate change requires fast and collective action and
continued commitment for decades to come," Oliver Baete, CEO of
Allianz, said.
