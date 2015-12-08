* Multiple lines of evidence suggest earth is warming
* More work needed to understand tipping points
By Nina Chestney
PARIS, Dec 8 Global warming has not paused, but
more research is needed to understand the level that might cause
tipping points, or irreversible damage to the earth's climate
system, the chair of the U.N. panel of climate scientists told
Reuters on Tuesday.
In 2013, the panel reported a slowdown or "hiatus" in
warming since about 1998, despite rising man-made emissions of
greenhouse gases, heartening sceptics who said the risks of
climate change had been exaggerated. However, more recent
research by the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric
Administration (NOAA) has suggested this hiatus is an illusion.
"There is no hiatus (in global warming). Multiple lines of
evidence suggest that the earth is warming," said Hoesung Lee,
the 69-year-old South Korean economics professor named chair of
the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) in
October.
"For instance, the atmospheric concentration of CO2 is
rising, sea levels have been rising and the temperature of the
ocean has also been rising," he said in an interview. "The
important point is we need to look at the trend, not just one
year of data."
But Lee, attending the U.N. climate summit in Paris, said
more work was needed, based on a number of years of
observations, to establish a "clear understanding of the
relationship between carbon emissions and economic growth".
Lee will oversee the next cycle of reports from the IPCC,
whose most recent findings in 2013-14 concluded that global
warming meant risks of "severe, pervasive and irreversible
impacts".
He said more study was also needed to understand the
importance of tipping points, where, for instance, ice melt
becomes irreversible.
"Clearly the most dangerous impacts will be related to
crossing over the tipping points," he said.
Any deal done in Paris is almost certain to fall short of a
U.N. goal of limiting global temperature rise to below 2 degrees
Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit), which many scientists see as the
threshold for avoiding dangerous climate change.
Some countries that are more vulnerable to global warming,
such as low-lying island nations, say the temperature rise needs
to be limited even further, to 1.5 C (2.7 F).
