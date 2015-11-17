LONDON Nov 17 Representatives and leaders from
almost 200 governments will meet in Paris from Nov. 30 to Dec.
11 to agree a global accord to slow climate change. Decades of
climate talks have spawned dozens of acronyms and jargon. Here
is a guide to some of the main terms:
UNFCCC - The United Nations' Framework Convention on Climate
Change, an international treaty agreed in 1992. Its aim is to
prevent dangerous human interference with the world's climate
system. The 195 countries which have ratified the convention are
called Parties to the Convention.
COP21 - The Conference of the Parties (COP) is the supreme
body of the UNFCCC and its first meeting was in Berlin in 1995.
The COP's 21st annual meeting will be held in Paris. This year's
meeting aims to achieve a legally binding and universal
agreement on climate, with the aim of keeping global warming
below 2 degrees Celsius over pre-industrial times.
ADP - The Ad Hoc Working Group on the Durban Platform for
Advanced Action is a subsidiary body, created in 2011. It is
tasked with developing a new climate agreement to be adopted in
2015 and enter into force from 2020.
LOSS AND DAMAGE - Governments have agreed to address loss
and damage caused by climate change in developing countries. The
subject has often been linked to liability and compensation,
which causes heated debate between developing and developed
countries.
MITIGATION AND ADAPTATION - Mitigation refers to human
activities to reduce the sources of emissions or to remove
carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Adaptation refers to
measures taken to adapt to the effects of climate change.
INDCs - In preparation for COP21, countries have to publicly
outline what climate actions they intend to take after 2020
under a new global deal. These plans are called Intended
Nationally Determined Contributions.
ANNEX 1, ANNEX 2, NON-ANNEX 1 - Annex 1 parties are
countries which were considered to be wealthy industrialised
nations in 1992 and therefore more responsible for greenhouse
gas emissions historically. Annex 2 countries are OECD
(Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development) members
of Annex 1; Non-Annex 1 parties are mostly developing countries.
LULUCF - Stands for Land Use, Land Use Change and Forestry
and refers to the impact of land use, deforestation and creating
new forests on emissions.
NGOs - Non-governmental organisations. Includes
environmental groups, research groups, business groups and local
government associations. Many attend climate talks as observers.
To be accredited to attend meetings, NGOs must be non-profit.
AOSIS, LDC, UMBRELLA - These are just some of the acronyms
for coalitions of countries which have similar goals in the
talks, including the Alliance of Small Island States. Here is a
