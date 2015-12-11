PARIS Dec 11 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry
said talks on a global deal to slow climate change "made a lot
of progress" overnight but that there were a couple of "very
difficult" issues to resolve after France extended the
conference by a day into Saturday.
Kerry also said, after meeting host French Foreign Minister
Laurent Fabius, that he was "hopeful" that a consensus could be
reached among 195 nations and that over the course of Friday
contentious issues will "melt away".
"There is a lot of progress made last night, a long night,
but there are still a couple of very diffult issues that we're
working on," he told reporters.
(Reporting By Lesley Wroughton, writing by Alister Doyle)