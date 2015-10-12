(Corrects para 5 to ... only recently has the science become
By Alister Doyle
OSLO, Oct 11 If and when a global deal to curb
climate change is done in Paris this December, the matter of
enforcement is likely to be left not to sanctions but to peer
pressure.
While legally enforceable environmental treaties do exist,
experts say that some of the most effective environmental
controls have come about from a shared sense of self-interest.
In 1941, an international tribunal established the principle
that "the polluter pays" by ordering compensation after fumes
from the Trail Smelter, processing lead and zinc in western
Canada, damaged farmland across the border in the United States.
But the concept has been hard to apply to greenhouse gases
swirling around the global atmosphere. So far, plaintiffs have
been unable clearly to pin the harm they suffer - from floods,
droughts or rising seas - on another nation's emissions.
Only recently has the science become good enough "that a
farmer in Peru can say 'My land is at risk from this glacial dam
that is about to break because of climate change'," said Carroll
Muffett, president of the Center for International Environmental
Law in Washington.
Advances in the scientific understanding of global warming
meant that "that sort of litigation is emerging". But for now,
the negotiators must look elsewhere for precedents.
SANCTIONS INEFFECTIVE
The now-expired Kyoto agreement, which obliged almost 40
rich nations to cut emissions, did see Greece briefly suspended
from U.N. carbon trading mechanisms in 2008 because it failed to
meet a requirement that all countries "shall" set up a system to
track greenhouse gas emissions. But it proved ineffective in
forcing countries to make the emissions cuts they had promised.
Even now, the Dutch government is appealing against a
district court ruling on June 24 that it should cut emissions to
25 percent below 1990 levels by 2020 - further than the
government plans - as its fair share of action.
But the best precedent for a climate treaty appears to be
the 1987 Montreal Protocol, which outlawed chemicals widely used
in refrigerants or air conditioning that were damaging the
planet's protective ozone layer.
The United Nations' Ozone Secretariat says the Protocol is
preventing widespread damage to agriculture and fisheries, and
will prevent up to 2 million cases of skin cancer every year
until 2030.
That pact included the threat of trade sanctions. But with
such clear and measurable results, they have not been required,
as disputes have been settled amicably.
"This 'human face' galvanised the international community to
come together and take action," said Dan Tengo of the U.N.
Environment Programme in Nairobi.
That seems to summarise the challenge of Paris very neatly.
(Reporting By Alister Doyle; Editing by Kevin Liffey)