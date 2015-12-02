PARIS, Dec 2 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - When Hurricane
Katrina brought storm surges crashing into New Orleans in August
2005, Beverly Wright lost all her family photographs, going back
to her great grandparents, in the flood.
"You cannot replace all of the memorabilia, or pictures you
cherish and pass on from person to person," said the executive
director of the Deep South Center for Environmental Justice.
"There are things that cannot be replaced monetarily."
She gave this as an example of "loss and damage" from
climate change, and told journalists at the U.N. climate change
talks in Paris that experts are still figuring out how to
address people's loss of homes, community culture and family
stability after they are hit by extreme weather or rising seas.
New Orleans has changed since the Katrina disaster, she
said. Some black households forced to flee their homes are still
trying to go back but rents are now too high and public
education can be difficult to access, she said.
In the climate negotiations, there is still a lack of
clarity on what "loss and damage" is, and how to resolve it.
That is one key reason experts say a permanent mechanism to
deal with it must be anchored in the new global deal on climate
change due to be sealed at the Paris summit next week.
Humanitarian agencies say loss and damage is the harm that
occurs when stresses made worse by global warming - such as
prolonged droughts and melting glaciers - are too severe for
people to overcome.
"For too long, reducing emissions and scaling up adaptation
support has been hopelessly inadequate," said Sandeep Chamling
Rai, an adaptation expert with green group WWF.
"This has resulted in worsening climate change impacts that
exceed the ability of people and ecosystems to cope."
WWF and two aid charities, ActionAid and CARE, urged
negotiators in Paris to agree to extend an existing U.N. body on
loss and damage, set up in 2014, beyond its 2016 lifespan.
The Warsaw International Mechanism was established in the
face of opposition from the United States and some other
industrialised countries that worried it could be used to make
them pay for the cost of climate damage.
The mood shifted after developing countries - which see loss
and damage as a key issue since they are worst-hit - stopped
linking it to compensation obligations.
Washington and the European Union now recognise the
importance of including it in the outcome of the Paris talks,
but how to do that remains a sticking point.
OBAMA EMPATHY
President Barack Obama made a point of meeting with the
leaders of five island nations while in the French capital this
week to help open the summit.
Afterwards, Marshall Islands President Christopher J. Loeak
said Obama had confirmed "he will stand with the island states
as we enter the final stretch of negotiations on a new
international climate agreement".
Commentators took that as a positive sign on the loss and
damage discussions. Alden Meyer of the Union of Concerned
Scientists said "the atmospherics ... seem to have improved".
But negotiators have yet to agree on compromise text on the
issue, and may not do so before a Saturday deadline to submit a
new draft deal before ministers take it up next week, he added.
At issue, said the European Union's top negotiator Elina
Bardram, is where loss and damage is placed in a "Paris
package".
Developing countries want it in the binding agreement that
is expected to form the core of that package. But some rich
nations have been pushing for it to be included in a set of
accompanying decisions that will not have legal force.
Todd Stern, the U.S. special envoy for climate change, told
journalists on Wednesday that Washington is "supportive of the
concept (of tackling loss and damage) broadly speaking" but
would not "accept the notion of liability and compensation"
being part of it.
"We are making progress," he said, referring to the
president's meeting with small island states, but added the
"conversation will continue for a while".
LOST GRAVEYARDS
Developed countries have been quick to get behind the
expansion of insurance against weather hazards for the poor as a
potential solution, with the launch of the G7 Climate Risk
Insurance Initiative this summer.
But experts in Paris said that would only be a partial
answer to the problem, and could not address the displacement of
people by rising seas or melting glaciers, for example.
Farah Kabir, head of ActionAid in Bangladesh, said some of
the vulnerable communities she works with have had to move 30
times in 15 years due to erosion of crumbling river banks and
cyclones.
"How do you compensate them for the loss of the graveyard of
their mother or father?" she asked.
Farmers are becoming fishermen or rickshaw pullers because
they can no longer earn money from growing crops, and some have
had to migrate to seek work.
"They are faced with so much uncertainty," Kabir said.
