PARIS Dec 8 The European Union on Tuesday
launched an alliance of global mayors, spanning the world from
Mexico to India, to deepen emissions cuts that regions have
implemented more effectively than national governments, Europe's
energy chief said.
The EU is giving 60 million euros ($65 million) to the
alliance, which will have offices in Mexico and in Brazil and
widens a European Covenant of Mayors.
The European mayors have outstripped Europe's progress in
cutting greenhouse gas emissions, reducing carbon by around 28
percent compared with EU-wide cuts of around 23-24 percent
versus 1990 levels, the European Commission said.
European Energy Vice President Maros Sefcovic said Europe
had received interest from civic leaders from Japan, India,
Africa and beyond, who wanted to discuss more sustainable
cities.
The aim of the global alliance is to make city mayors pledge
goals that are at least as ambitious as around the 85 national
plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions submitted to the United
Nations as part of this week's effort for a new global climate
pact.
"The INDCs (Intended Nationally Determined Contributions)
should be the minimum," Sefcovic told Reuters.
